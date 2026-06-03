Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen Turns Up the Heat in Spicy Swimwear for Steamy Photoshoot

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Love Island USA's Olandria Carthen flaunted her summer body in a new campaign with Poppi ahead of the show's eighth season. Carthan posed poolside to promote Poppi's Punch Pop flavor, which was released in a limited edition Love Island USA can. In the "Vibe Break with Olandria" campaign, the Love Island USA breakout star sipped from the vibrant prebiotic soda can in a sleek silver bathing suit.

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Source: Poppi Olandria Carthen posed with a 'Love Island USA' Poppi can in a steamy new campaign.

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Carthen celebrated her 28th birthday in Miami Beach last week, complete with a floating billboard of her jaw-dropping Poppi campaign. Her boyfriend and Love Island costar Nic Vansteenberghe joined her during the celebration. The pair caught the hearts of the nation last summer when they coupled up the show's seventh season.

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Source: Poppi Olandra Carthen modeled a sleek silver bathing suit and toned body at the poolside photo shoot.

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At first, Carthen was committed to Taylor Williams. But after a jaw-dropping Casa Amor switcharoo, he ditched Carthen for Clarke Carraway. Carthen was forced to pick between leaving the island or coupling up with Vansteenberghe. Their friend-to-lovers arc catapulted them to stardom and earned them second place in the season finale.

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Source: Poppi Olandria Carthen sipped from Poppi's Punch Pop flavored prebiotic soda.

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Vanstenberghe spoke exclusively to OK! about their relationship in February, saying the couple was "killing it." Carthen and Vanstenberghe have stayed together since their season concluded, often making appearances together on red carpets, at events and during parties. With Carthen's thriving modeling career and Vansteenberghe's burgeoning DJ journey, the former nurse told OK! that the swoonworthy couple doesn't get to see all that much of each other. "We're really busy, and we don't get to spend as much time as I'd like together," he said in March.

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Source: Poppi Olandria Carthen was a fan favorite on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

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"We like going out, especially when I am DJing, she likes to come to my shows," Vansteenberghe added. "I like going to her events, too, especially when she's on the runway. I went to see her at New York Fashion Week. We'd like to travel more. We just need to find three consecutive days off, so hopefully there's a trip in store for us soon." The fan-favorite couple — and the only duo remaining from the finale — did not appear on Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa with their castmates. However, fans have seen no shortage of them on talk shows, in ad campaigns and even on the cover of Glamour.

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Source: Poppi Poppi surprised Olandria Carthen with a billboard of her campaign at her Miami birthday celebration.