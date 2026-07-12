'Love Island USA' Introduces 'French Fries' Code for Intimacy
July 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Love Island USA has captured attention with the introduction of the term “French fries,” a code word describing a sexual encounter between contestants Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims during the episode that aired on June 21.
In a scene that sparked conversation, Annis and Mims were shown hooking up in bed. The following morning, Trinity Tatum reported hearing someone performing “French fries,” which she suggested was “too wet to just be a kiss.”
Annis later confirmed in a confessional that she and Mims had shared a heated moment, stating, “I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good. We probably got a little bit carried away.”
Sources indicate that “French fries” refers to manual s-- acts, such as a h--- job, signaling a notable increase in intimacy among the contestants this season.
- Matt Damon Confesses Watching 'Temptation Island' With His Daughters 'Did Not Disappoint': 'We Were Howling'
- 'Love Island USA' Winner Amaya 'Papaya' Reveals Her Advice for Season 8 Islanders Ahead of Finale: 'Trust the Process'
- Michelle Obama Reveals Her 'All-Time Favorite Movie' to Watch When She 'Wants to Feel Better'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Love Island USA, which began in the U.K. in 2002, has become a global phenomenon, showcasing singles who must form romantic pairings to remain in a luxurious villa in Fiji. The contestants, referred to as Islanders, live under constant surveillance and must couple up to avoid elimination and compete for a $100,000 prize.
This season has already set records for the number of intimate encounters, surpassing even the previous season. Contestants like Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia, along with Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown, have found ways to avoid openly discussing their sexual experiences while on camera.
Fields shared details about the code used to talk about intimacy, explaining, “We had a code name for intimacy... My journey went all the way.”
As the series progresses, the introduction of Casa Amor, which introduces new singles into the villa, is expected to heighten the drama and intimacy among contestants.