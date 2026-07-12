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'Love Island USA' Introduces 'French Fries' Code for Intimacy

photo of 'Love Island USA'
Source: Love Island USA/YouTube

'Love Island USA' sparked buzz after contestants used the code 'French fries' for private moments.

July 12 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Love Island USA has captured attention with the introduction of the term “French fries,” a code word describing a sexual encounter between contestants Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims during the episode that aired on June 21.

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image of 'Love Island USA' introduced the term 'French fries' as a coded reference to intimate moments between contestants Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims.
Source: @kenzieannis/Instagram;@corbiskii/Instagram

'Love Island USA' introduced the term 'French fries' as a coded reference to intimate moments between contestants Kenzie Annis and Corbin Mims.

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In a scene that sparked conversation, Annis and Mims were shown hooking up in bed. The following morning, Trinity Tatum reported hearing someone performing “French fries,” which she suggested was “too wet to just be a kiss.”

Annis later confirmed in a confessional that she and Mims had shared a heated moment, stating, “I was definitely getting some French fries. Feeling good. We probably got a little bit carried away.”

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image of Kenzie Annis later confirmed in a confessional that she and Corbin Mims shared a physical moment.
Source: @trinnytatum/Instagram

Kenzie Annis later confirmed in a confessional that she and Corbin Mims shared a physical moment.

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Sources indicate that “French fries” refers to manual s-- acts, such as a h--- job, signaling a notable increase in intimacy among the contestants this season.

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Love Island USA, which began in the U.K. in 2002, has become a global phenomenon, showcasing singles who must form romantic pairings to remain in a luxurious villa in Fiji. The contestants, referred to as Islanders, live under constant surveillance and must couple up to avoid elimination and compete for a $100,000 prize.

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image of Trinity Tatum initially noticed the situation in the villa and suggested the behavior was more than just kissing based on what she heard.
Source: Love Island USA/YouTube

Trinity Tatum initially noticed the situation in the villa and suggested the behavior was more than just kissing based on what she heard.

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This season has already set records for the number of intimate encounters, surpassing even the previous season. Contestants like Hannah Fields and Pepe Garcia, along with Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown, have found ways to avoid openly discussing their sexual experiences while on camera.

Fields shared details about the code used to talk about intimacy, explaining, “We had a code name for intimacy... My journey went all the way.”

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image of The dating series, which originated in the U.K., places singles in a luxury villa where they must couple up to avoid elimination and stay in the competition.
Source: @lilbabyhann/Instagram;Peacock

The dating series, which originated in the U.K., places singles in a luxury villa where they must couple up to avoid elimination and stay in the competition.

As the series progresses, the introduction of Casa Amor, which introduces new singles into the villa, is expected to heighten the drama and intimacy among contestants.

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