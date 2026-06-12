'Love Island USA' Star Jeremiah Brown Admits 'Islander Dumping' Felt Like a Funeral: 'Most Tragic Nights Ever'

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Love Island USA star Jeremiah Brown is still carrying memories from his time in the villa — though not all of them are pleasant. During an exclusive interview with OK!, the reality star looks back on his experience on the hit dating series, opening up about the most emotional and uncomfortable moments in Fiji while celebrating a new partnership as M&M's becomes the exclusive confectionery partner for Love Island USA Season 8. Brown, who starred on Season 7 of the hit reality dating series, reflects on the intensity of Islander eliminations and reveals one challenge he says he’d “never do again.”

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'It's One of the Most Tragic Nights Ever'

Source: Peacock Jeremiah Brown and Hannah Fields were dumped from the villa on the same night during Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Describing Islander dumping as the "worst" and hardest part of the experience, the 26-year-old admits, "It's so weird. When an Islander gets dumped, you think you're never gonna see them again." Comparing the ritual to a funeral, Brown adds: "It really feels like you're losing them. It's one of the most tragic nights ever. Islander dumping really is a gut punch."

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How Season 7 Milk Challenge Turned Sour

Source: Peacock Jeremiah Brown is still traumatized by Love Island USA's Season 7 milk challenge.

Brown also doesn't hold back when asked about the most difficult challenge he participated in during his season. “Oh, the milk challenge,” he replies without hesitation. “Because first it was really hot milk, and then it got cold, and it was really cold milk, and we all just stunk. So yeah, milk challenge. I don't know who came up with that. Respectfully.”

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Life After the Villa

Source: Peacock Jeremiah Brown is feeling 'blessed' after starring on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Since leaving the show, Brown says he has been adjusting to life outside the villa while staying connected to the Love Island world through social media. “I've been so blessed, I've been traveling a lot the last week,” he shares. “I haven't been able to sit down and watch it, but I am watching clips on TikTok and watching the memes because I love memes. So honestly, I'm just watching for the memes.” He adds that he and several fellow Islanders still keep in touch through group chats as a new season airs. "It's a lot of fun to see it from the outside in," Brown dishes. "I didn't watch it before I went in, like I wasn't part of Season 6. So it's weird to be like, ‘Oh, this is what was going on last year, oh they thought this and that.’” He continues, “There's a bunch of different group chats and we're talking about it. Wishing them the best, of course, but yeah, it's fun to see it from the outside perspective for sure.”

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Reflecting on His Villa Experience

Source: Peacock 'I had no idea the possibilities it could do,' he reflects of his time on the Peacock reality dating show.

Looking back, Brown confesses gratitude is the biggest thing he feels now compared to when he first entered the villa. “Really just gratitude,” he notes. “I would have never thought, one, I'd go on the show, and then two, what the show could do. No one tells you — yes it's a TV show, but I was not part of that world, so I had no idea the possibilities it could do.” He points out that even a short stay in the villa changed everything for him. “The fact that a year later — and mind you, no couple, no Final Four for me — being able to only be there for three weeks and to see so much out of it is nothing but just a blessing, and I'm just grateful," the reality television star expresses.

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Jeremiah Brown Teams Up With M&M'S

Source: Love Island USA; M&Ms M&M'S is the exclusive confectionery partner for 'Love Island USA' Season 8.

Brown is also celebrating a new partnership as M&M'S becomes the exclusive confectionery partner for Love Island USA Season 8. The collaboration includes limited-edition Play Along Packs that turn each episode into an interactive watch party experience. Each kit includes four game boards and a 10 oz. share-size pouch of custom M&M'S Milk Chocolate candies featuring villa-inspired phrases like “bombshell arrives” and “pull for a chat.” The first drop of the Play Along Packs sold out within a day — something Brown said didn’t surprise him. “Honestly, in the most humble way possible, I wasn't surprised,” he declares. “Growing up, M&M'S is, the staple. Every time I went to the movies, every time I was at any type of grocery store getting candy, it's like some of my fondest memories with my mom is going to the movies and getting M&M'S.”

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Jeremiah Brown Reveals 'Marriage Gift' for Fellow Islander Jalen Brown

Source: @findjeremiah/Instagram Jeremiah Brown sent love to fellow islander Jalen Brown after his recent nuptials.