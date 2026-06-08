'Love Island USA' Star JaNa Craig 'Most Grateful' for Friendships With Leah Kateb and Serena Page as She Reflects on Life Post-Villa
June 8 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
JaNa Craig may have entered the Love Island USA villa looking for romance, but she left with something she treasures even more: lifelong friendships.
While promoting Truly Hard Seltzer's new reality miniseries, Truly Unscripted: Spring Break, the reality star reflects on how her experience on the hit dating show changed her life — and why the bonds she formed with fellow Islanders continue to mean so much to her today.
'I Truly Have Found a Sisterhood'
"Friendship was such a huge part of my journey on Love Island," Craig shares. "I was not expecting to walk out of Love Island with the kind of bonds I created. I truly have found a sisterhood with some of the girls there, and it's honestly some of the most valuable relationships I have in my life. There is nothing more important to me than my female friendships."
The fan favorite, who remains close with Leah Kateb, Serena Page and Kaylor Martin, said the group's connection has only strengthened since leaving the villa.
"It honestly just has to do with the fact that what we built was so real," Craig explains. "We went through this crazy experience together, and it has now bonded us for life. Those women showed up for me in ways I didn't even expect."
'Having My PPG Girls Beside Me Has Made All the Difference'
Though many reality TV friendships fade once cameras stop rolling, Craig says that wasn't the case for her cast.
"No, we were a family inside the villa, and we were a family outside as well," she notes when asked whether any friendship surprised her after filming ended.
The Love Island: Beyond the Villa star also credited her close-knit support system for helping her navigate life in the public eye.
"Having my PPG girls beside me has made all the difference," Craig shares. "They are some of the only people that know exactly what it was like to leave the villa with millions of new eyes on you, so when I'm in need of some support, I can easily turn to them."
'Best Version of Myself Is the Most Honest Version'
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Looking back on her reality TV journey, Craig says the experience taught her the value of authenticity.
"Reality TV has taught me that the best version of myself is the most honest version," she mentions. "After leaving the villa and hearing feedback about our season, I was surprised at the moments when I was my most honest self, the viewers connected with the most."
The 29-year-old admitted her life has changed dramatically since appearing on the show.
"So many things became possible because of Love Island, and I'm so grateful for that," Craig reflects. "I've been able to fulfill so many of my dreams, travel the world and work with so many wonderful brands."
As for the one Love Island moment she'd relive if given the chance?
"The moment Serena, Leah and I realized our friendship was something we would hold onto after leaving the villa," Craig reveals. "While we all went into the show looking for love, I'm most grateful for leaving and having two new best friends beside me."
Craig also opens up about watching a new group of reality TV hopefuls navigate their own unscripted adventure in Truly Unscripted: Spring Break, a three-part series that follows five friends who won a nationwide casting search and earned the chance to star in their own reality show.
Watching the cast's journey unfold reminded her of her own experience.
"Honestly, it brought back so many memories for me," she admits. "Reality TV gave me some of my best experiences and some of my closest relationships, so watching this cast go through it all definitely stirred something up."
Craig offers one piece of advice to the show's stars before they stepped in front of the cameras: "Be authentic! That is truly the most important thing. Because when it's all over and you're watching it back, you want to feel good about who you were in those moments."
And while she's already conquered reality television, Craig isn't slowing down anytime soon.
When asked what's next, she replies: "All of the above! My email is open to all opportunities."
Episodes of Truly Unscripted: Spring Break are streaming now on Truly's YouTube channel, with Craig encouraging fans to tune in.
"Everybody better go watch Truly Unscripted: Spring Break on Truly's YouTube right now," she declares. "It is just too fun to ignore!"