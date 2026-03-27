'Love Island USA' Star JaNa Craig Says She'd 'Never' Go Back to the Villa: 'I Wouldn't Date in That World Again'

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JaNa Craig is closing the door on her reality TV dating days — for good. During an exclusive interview with OK!, the Love Island USA Season 6 star admits she's no longer looking for "the one" on national television while dishing on her latest quest for love in partnership with Credit One Bank. "I would never, ever in my life," the fan-favorite former islander candidly declares of whether she'd ever return to the villa months after her split from ex-boyfriend Kenny Rodriguez, who she met in Fiji while starring on the hit Peacock reality TV series in 2024.

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JaNa Craig Wants Something 'More Low-Key and Genuine' After Public Split

Source: MEGA JaNa Craig admits she'd 'never, ever' return to the 'Love Island USA' villa.

"I’m so grateful for that first time, it was fun, it was memorable, it’s made me who I am today, but when it comes to dating now, I don’t think I will ever date anyone from that world again. I want something a little bit more low-key and a little bit more genuine," the 29-year-old explains. While the reality star may be done with televised romances, her real-life dating experiences have been anything but boring. In fact, one of her most memorable dates involved a spontaneous international getaway. "One time, I was talking to this guy a very long time ago, and we didn’t live in the same continent," she recalls. "He lived in Europe, I lived in America, and we were just getting to know each other. He’s like, 'How spontaneous are you?' And I'm like, very spontaneous. And he booked me this flight to London and flew me out."

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'If You Ever Have a Gut Feeling, You Should Trust It'

Source: MEGA JaNa Craig dishes on her favorite dating memories and worst dating mistakes.

The whirlwind trip didn’t stop there, as she quipped, "He got me my first Dior bag — he paid cash for it — and I was like, 'You’re missing out on points!' We spent like three days in London, he showed me around, we saw everything. It was really nice." Still, not every romantic experience has been picture-perfect — and Craig admits she’s learned some hard lessons along the way. "I think intuition is something that we tend to ignore," the stunning star mentions. "If you ever have a gut feeling, you should trust it. If you don’t, you might be stuck in a relationship that you’re constantly in your head about, and that’s not healthy."

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'They Have to Have Decent Credit'

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Source: MEGA JaNa Craig says having 'decent credit' is a 'non-negotiable' when it comes to dating.

As for what she’s looking for now? The bar is high — and yes, finances play a role. "They have to have decent credit," she says bluntly. "I am an 813 credit score, and I’m not expecting you to be on my level, but anything above 700 is really good. I would prefer someone in the higher 700s, but I also don’t mind someone in the 700s and I can educate them." Beyond numbers, Craig is focused on a well-rounded partner. "Someone that prioritizes their financial health, their mental health, their physical health, and is open-minded," she manifests. "Just someone who’s growing."

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JaNa Craig Says Social Media Makes Dating 'Harder'

Source: MEGA JaNa Craig finds dating 'harder' in the age of social media.

The reality star also believes modern dating has become more complicated in the age of social media. "It’s definitely harder," Craig notes. "I think a lot of people love instant gratification and prioritize people that are more loved in the public eye, and that’s very unfortunate because there’s more to people than just their public appearance." Instead, she’s focused on authenticity, adding, "The best way to find a person in this day and age is just being honest — honest with your financials, your mindset, your goals. It’s okay if you just want to be financially stable and live a happy life."

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JaNa Craig Flips the Script on Credit Literacy