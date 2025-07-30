Why Did 'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Break Up? Inside Their Split
Love Island USA fans have been stunned by the messy fallout from JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s breakup and are eager to find out what led to their sudden split.
Why Did ‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Breakup?
Fans first suspected rocky waters between Craig and Rodriguez on July 27, when they noticed that Craig, along with her PPG besties, Serena Page and Leah Kateb, unfollowed him on social media. Craig and Rodriguez also removed each other’s handles from their social media bios, which only furthered breakup speculation.
Fans were confused, especially since Craig and Rodriguez were spotted looking friendly in viral footage from David Dobrik’s birthday party on July 26.
‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Addressed Their Split Days Later
Craig and Rodriguez’s split was confirmed on July 28. At the time, an insider told a news outlet that there would be “no, big public blowout” between them, but confirmed that the pair would “not be getting back together.”
However, that changed when Craig addressed her split from Rodriguez one day later. “Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” Craig began in a lengthy message posted via her Instagram Stories on July 29. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together.”
The Peacock alum addressed viral cheating rumors, telling her followers, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."
“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” the reality TV star concluded. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”
'Love Island USA' Star Kenny Rodriguez Shared His Side of Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Less than an hour after Craig’s social media message, Rodriguez released his own statement addressing the breakup.
"The past few days have been incredibly difficult. I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he wrote via his Instagram Stories. "Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."
He concluded, "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."
‘Love Island USA’ Star Kenny Rodriguez’s Statement Received Major Backlash
Craig wasn’t pleased with Rodriguez’s message, as she clapped back via her Instagram Stories and directly tagged him.
“@kennyrodriguez stfu you manipulative liar. You not taking accountability and telling people that type of person you are is insane to me,” she wrote. “My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off.”
Leah Kateb Addressed JaNa and Kenny's Split
Kateb screenshotted Craig’s second message and reposted it, adding her own message. “Put a sock in it ChatGPT heada--. Tell the truth for once!” the Calabasas native wrote. “Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!! Tryna make it seem like it’s something it’s not. Dw, our Nay is blessed & highly favored.”
In addition, Kateb commented on multiple of Rodriguez’s Instagram posts, asking him to delete videos that included her boyfriend, Miguel Harachi.
Craig’s best friend seemingly gave fans the most clues surrounding the sudden split. “My advice for women in relationships: If you have access - go through your mans phone TODAY,” she wrote. “Search for keywords like ‘I don’t like Black women. I thought I would get more money from this, I’m faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can’t wait to be done w this so I can f--- h---- b----- ... You’ll thank me later.”