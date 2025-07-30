Why Did 'Love Island USA' Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Break Up? Inside Their Split

Craig and Rodriguez’s split was confirmed on July 28. At the time, an insider told a news outlet that there would be “no, big public blowout” between them, but confirmed that the pair would “not be getting back together.”

However, that changed when Craig addressed her split from Rodriguez one day later. “Hi my loves. Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” Craig began in a lengthy message posted via her Instagram Stories on July 29. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together.”

The Peacock alum addressed viral cheating rumors, telling her followers, “Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” the reality TV star concluded. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”