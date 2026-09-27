'Love Island USA' Stars Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen's Relationship Revisited After Split

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Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen's relationship fizzled out just over a year after their romance first took shape on Love Island USA. Before forming what Carthen later described as a "sacred connection," the pair explored other relationships in the villa. Vansteenberghe was initially coupled with Belle-A Walker before pursuing Cierra Ortega, while Carthen was primarily paired with Taylor Williams. Eventually, however, the "Nicolandria" ship set sail. More than a year after their romance began, Vansteenberghe and Carthen called it quits. Here's a look back at their relationship following his confirmation of the split.

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June 2025: Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Met on 'Love Island USA'

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe said the rumors of his split from Olandria Carthen 'are true.'

Vansteenberghe and Carthen's romance was not immediate when they first met during the seventh season of Love Island USA. "In that moment, Nic and I were in two different spaces," she said in an interview with Variety published in July 2025. "Our connections at the time were still open. I was still trying to make amends with Taylor. Nic felt like he owed Cierra so much. In that moment, we didn't allow ourselves to feel that spark. It could have been there, but we were trying to convince ourselves that it wasn't because we felt like we owed our people so much."

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July 2025: Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Finished as Runners-Up and Continued Their Romance Outside the Villa

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen met on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'

Vansteenberghe and Carthen quickly emerged as one of the season's strongest couples after they finally gave their connection a real chance. They soon earned a spot in the final four and ultimately finished as runners-up in the season finale. "I came to realize something: the person who has been standing beside you through it all may actually be the person you were meant to find," Carthen told Vansteenberghe during the finale. "I am not sure how I never noticed that it was you the entire time." During the July 2025 interview with Variety, Carthen said she and Vansteenberghe "had a thing for each other since day one." "I kissed him on day one," she recalled. "Just because I didn't choose to go with him does not mean that spark wasn't there. It took us some time to get to this point. But that's what makes this connection so special. We've been building up to this point."

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September 2025: Olandria Carthen Reflected on Her Post-'Love Island USA' Romance With Nic Vansteenberghe

Source: @olandria/Instagram Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were initially paired off with other Islanders.

After their successful run on Love Island USA, Vansteenberghe and Carthen took their relationship outside the villa. Carthen also shared selfies from their final date, writing in the caption, "My Love Island journey was imperfectly perfect, but it was uniquely my own. My intentions were never to hurt anyone along the way, but to become a seed watered by love. I walked out of the villa with an unexpected but extraordinary connection that I hope lasts for all eternity, friendships that'll last a lifetime, a new outlook on life, and my head held higher than ever before. Thank you all again and again and again!" The two made more public appearances in the months thereafter, including a dreamy getaway in Greece and a casual outing in California. "It's something that we haven't labeled yet," Vansteenberghe told Us Weekly in an interview. "We're going at the comfortable pace that we want to go at. When we look at the grand scheme of things, we're just taking our time and investing in the real world and enjoying each other's company."

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February 2026: Nic Vansteenberghe Called Himself a 'Lucky Man' Amid His Romance With Olandria Carthen

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen left the villa as runners-up.

During an exclusive February interview with OK! while promoting his collaboration with Dove Men+Care, Vansteenberghe called himself a "lucky man" amid his growing romance with Carthen. "Olandria and I, we're killing it," he shared. "We were in L.A. the other day, got dinner, saw a movie."

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May 2026: Nic Vansteenberghe Opened Up About His Long-Distance Relationship With Olandria Carthen

Source: @olandria/Instagram Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen maintained a long-distance relationship before their eventual split.

Vansteenberghe opened up to TJ Palma about his long-distance relationship with Carthen during a May episode of Beyond the Villa. "She's in Houston, so it's only two-and-a-half hours away, but at the same time, it's like…she is never in Houston and I'm never in Florida," he said. "You guys are so busy and everything. How do you make time for each other?" Palma asked, to which Vansteenberghe replied, "It's rough. I mean, I'm in a club probably Wednesday through Saturday, and she's 99 percent doing a shoot throughout the week or whatever, but honestly, our schedules have been aligning up pretty nicely… She, coincidentally, was in L.A. yesterday, so we got dinner, chilled, kicked it. I mean, [we] just pray that it aligns."

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July 2026: Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Called It Quits

Source: @olandria/Instagram An insider claimed Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen still 'share a deep love' following their split.