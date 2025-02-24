or
'Love Island USA' Star Leah Poses in Tiny Bra as She Flaunts Her Assets: Photos

Source: MEGA

'Love Island USA' star Leah Kateb stunned in a tiny bra, showing off her assets.

Feb. 24 2025, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Leah Kateb isn’t holding back!

The Love Island USA star turned up the heat on Instagram, showing off her curves in a series of sultry snaps. Rocking a black lingerie set with a plunging sweetheart neckline, Kateb left little to the imagination as she posed confidently, her cleavage front and center.

“do we miss long hair Leah… this LA weather has her defrosting for summer☀️👙🍉🩱,” she captioned the steamy post.

love island usa leah kateb tiny bra photos
Source: @leahkateb/Instagram

The star wore tiny black lingerie.

In one shot, she gave the camera a smoldering look, her brunette locks cascading over her shoulders as she lounged on the bed.

Naturally, her followers flooded the comments section with love.

“we need this leah back sista..” one fan wrote, while another added, “Everything sitting pretty asf.”

“lol love u Leah, but we all know we ain’t posting this for the hair babe 😍,” someone teased.

“Tbh I enjoy your natural hair but I want the copper back 🤭,” another chimed in.

One fan even admitted, “Made me actually look at my insta feed for once omg???”

love island usa leah kateb tiny bra photos
Source: @leahkateb/Instagram

The 'Love Island USA' star flaunted her cleavage in a recent social media upload.

Kateb's jaw-dropping post comes just after her boyfriend — and Love Island USA Season 6 costar — Miguel Harichi opened up about how she keeps him motivated in the gym.

"We actually had a workout together the day before I left [for New York City]," Harichi told OK! when asked if he and Kateb ever exercise together. "I've been begging her to go to the gym with me, but now she's got a trainer."

love island

While Kateb gave Harichi credit for keeping her fit, he insisted the support goes both ways.

"It's funny because she says I motivate her, but I feel like she motivates me because she's got a great body and she's a very driven person. My drive is always translated into exercise, so her drive makes me driven as a result," the reality star explained.

"I have nothing but respect for everyone who does Pilates on a daily basis, because that was not easy. And I'm definitely going to be doing it a bit more with Leah — at least like once a week or something,” he added.

leah kateb love island usa lingerie pics
Source: @leahkateb/Instagram

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb started dating after Season 6 of 'Love Island USA' in 2024.

Fans of Love Island USA have seen Harichi and his costars hit the gym on-screen, but many wondered if it was all an act.

Harichi shut down any doubts, saying, "The workouts were real."

leah kateb drops steamy lingerie snaps
Source: @leahkateb/Instagram

Miguel Harichi said his girlfriend, Leah Kateb, motivates him to stay fit.

"When I'm training, I'm training," he said, though he admitted that working out in the Fiji heat came with its own set of challenges.

"What I would usually do in two hours, I would fatigue in like 10 minutes," he revealed. "It was heavy heat, but I would try to keep consistent. It was very hard."

