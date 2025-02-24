'Love Island USA' Star Leah Poses in Tiny Bra as She Flaunts Her Assets: Photos

“do we miss long hair Leah… this LA weather has her defrosting for summer☀️👙🍉🩱,” she captioned the steamy post.

The Love Island USA star turned up the heat on Instagram, showing off her curves in a series of sultry snaps . Rocking a black lingerie set with a plunging sweetheart neckline, Kateb left little to the imagination as she posed confidently, her cleavage front and center.

In one shot, she gave the camera a smoldering look, her brunette locks cascading over her shoulders as she lounged on the bed.

One fan even admitted, “Made me actually look at my insta feed for once omg???”

“Tbh I enjoy your natural hair but I want the copper back 🤭,” another chimed in.

“lol love u Leah, but we all know we ain’t posting this for the hair babe 😍,” someone teased.

"We actually had a workout together the day before I left [for New York City]," Harichi told OK! when asked if he and Kateb ever exercise together. "I've been begging her to go to the gym with me, but now she's got a trainer."

Kateb's jaw-dropping post comes just after her boyfriend — and Love Island USA Season 6 costar — Miguel Harichi opened up about how she keeps him motivated in the gym.

While Kateb gave Harichi credit for keeping her fit, he insisted the support goes both ways.

"It's funny because she says I motivate her, but I feel like she motivates me because she's got a great body and she's a very driven person. My drive is always translated into exercise, so her drive makes me driven as a result," the reality star explained.

"I have nothing but respect for everyone who does Pilates on a daily basis, because that was not easy. And I'm definitely going to be doing it a bit more with Leah — at least like once a week or something,” he added.