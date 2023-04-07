English Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Obsessed' With 'Real Housewives' Franchise, Source Dishes
From Cats to catfights!
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber might be best known for his songs, but what really makes him sing is reality television.
“Andrew is obsessed with the Real Housewives franchise. Whenever he has a Broadway opening or a big event, he'll make sure all the Housewives are invited,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “It’s funny, some of the biggest stars in the world, including Madonna and Barbra Streisand, have sung his songs, yet the person Sir Andrew wants to hang out with the most is Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.”
Recently, both Frankel and the de Lesseps were personally invited to attend the opening night of Webber’s new Broadway musical Bad Cinderella — and in typical Housewives fashion, there was drama, with LuAnn storming out of the theater at intermission. “Andrew loves the drama,” an eyewitness says. “He only wishes it had all been caught on camera.”
In late March, an insider told Page Six that the socialite, 57, made a big scene when she realized she was sitting next to her former Real Housewives of New York castmate Frankel.
The two were sitting next to one another until the show's publicist rearranged the order so Frankel could sit directly across the aisle from de Lesseps.
“I am not well versed in the ways of Housewives and should have known better than to seat them so close to each other if indeed it was a politically incorrect move,” publicist Rick Miramontez told the outlet. “Next time I’ll do my homework.”
To make matters worse, de Lesseps saw Frankel, 52, and “the next thing I know is Luann grabs Jacques’ arm and storms up the aisle," the insider said, referring to her former boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.
“She looked visibly upset and they left in a huff,” the source added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
de Lesseps replied to the ordeal with a cryptic message, stating, “Bad Cinderella was not the only one feeling bad, that’s why I left with my date."
Despite the drama, de Lesseps is welcome to re-enter the theater in the future.
“Whenever Ms. de Lesseps wishes to come back, she’ll be our guest,” he stated.
OK! has reached out to Webber, Frankel and de Lesseps for comment.