English Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Obsessed' With 'Real Housewives' Franchise, Source Dishes

From Cats to catfights!

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber might be best known for his songs, but what really makes him sing is reality television.

“Andrew is obsessed with the Real Housewives franchise. Whenever he has a Broadway opening or a big event, he'll make sure all the Housewives are invited,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “It’s funny, some of the biggest stars in the world, including Madonna and Barbra Streisand, have sung his songs, yet the person Sir Andrew wants to hang out with the most is Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.”