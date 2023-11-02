Lucy Hale 'Blacked Out' the First Time She Tried Alcohol at Age 12, Secretly Went to Rehab at Age 23: 'I Was So Deeply Ashamed'

"The first time I ever had alcohol... I was probably 12, or 13. I was in Florida, on vacation and we drank Green Apple Pucker," the brunette beauty, 34, shared. "I remember my very first experience with alcohol was the same as when it ended."

"I blacked out — at 12 years old," Hale admitted. "I don't remember what happened, I threw up, I got very sick, and I remember being so distraught when I realized what had happened. I was like, 'Oh my god, my mom is going to be so disappointed in me.'"