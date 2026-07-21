Lucy Hale Shares Heartfelt Tribute After Father's Sudden Death: 'I Can't Believe I'm Writing This'

Article continues below advertisement

Lucy Hale shared a heartfelt message after the shocking loss of her father, Preston Hale. Preston died suddenly on Friday, July 17, at 68 years old, leaving behind Lucy, her sister Maggie and his wife, Stacy, according to his online obituary. "I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sweet daddy suddenly passed away on Friday," Lucy wrote in an Instagram post on July 20 along with a carousel of photos.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @LucyHale/Instagram Lucy Hale shared a carousel of photos of her late father.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA,@lucyhale/instagram Lucy Hale announced that her father, Preston Hale, died on Friday, July 17.

The actress described her father as "mind-numbingly funny, sensitive and deeply kind." "He adored his family, my step-sisters, all his grandbabies, his dogs (and mine), his lifelong friends and my stepmom, Stacy—the love of his life," she wrote. Preston's wife, Stacy, had three daughters of her own: Lindsay, Rachel and Meredith. "He was so proud of his career in farming and of his hometown in Milan, Tenn. A true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing and farming," Hale continued. "I will miss buying him Bass Pro Shop gift cards."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Was Lucy Hale When Her Father Died?

Source: MEGA Lucy Hale described her last interactions with her dad as 'perfect.'

The 37-year-old reflected on her last conversation with Preston, which she described as "perfect." "He unconditionally loved me and my sister," Lucy added. "He never judged. Our relationship took on many forms over the years, and through it all was a deep soul bond. Our last conversation was beautiful. The last time I saw him was beautiful. Our last phone call was perfect." Lucy was with her sister, Maggie, when they got the news of their father's death while visiting in Los Angeles, Calif. She credits God and her late father with ensuring that she was not alone with her grief. "I can’t imagine receiving that call alone or walking through these first surreal days by myself," Lucy added. "I got to be with my sister. He knew I needed her. Thank you, Daddy, for that parting gift."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Watch Over Us. Rest Easy.'

Source: MEGA,@lucyhale/instagram Lucy Hale called Preston Hale a 'legend.'

"My spirituality and my beliefs are bringing me comfort right now. I know my dad isn’t gone—he’s simply taken a different form," Lucy continued. "I’ll look for him everywhere, and I know without a doubt that he’ll stay with us. He’ll keep surprising us, sending little signs, and somehow still making us belly laugh." She asked her 22 million followers to pray for her stepmother and the rest of their family as they navigate the sudden loss. "You are a legend, Daddy. Thank you for the lessons, the memories, the unconditional love and for being the exact father I needed in this life. I’ll love you in this lifetime and all the others," she concluded. "Watch over us. Rest easy."

Lucy Hale's Celebrity Pals Express Their Condolences

Source: MEGA Lucy Hale's celebrity friends chimed in to express their condolences.