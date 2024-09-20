Ludacris Says His Daughters Love Coming Up With 'Dance Routines' to Some of His Songs: 'My Biggest Fans'

Though Ludacris is in the public eye, he's all about telling his children to put down their devices and look up. "I'm constantly telling them to go outside. I'm like, 'Let's walk together!' They read paperback books. I know they have to be aware be involved in digital technology, but as much as I can, I try to take them out of it," the "Act a Fool" hitmaker said. "It's all about balance."

"We like to read together," he continued. "I also take them to the playground. It's the best thing."