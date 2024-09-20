Ludacris Says His Daughters Love Coming Up With 'Dance Routines' to Some of His Songs: 'My Biggest Fans'
Ludacris is a cool dad!
The rapper, who is the proud father of four daughters Karma, Cai, Cadence and Chance, gushed about how his kiddos love his music.
"They are my biggest fans. They like the videos. They love coming up with their own dance routines to some of my songs," the musician, 47, exclusively told OK! on Thursday, September 19, in New York City while at Stella Artois' final event of its “Let’s Do Dinner: Summer Series” in celebration of Water.org, a Stella Artois partner since 2015. "It's a beautiful thing. Right now they're into 'Money Maker.' They have a dance routine to that for some reason."
The Grammy winner, who real name is Chris Bridges, added that they just recently "came to one of my shows. It was a festival show, and it was like, 'Bring the kids to work!'"
Though Ludacris is in the public eye, he's all about telling his children to put down their devices and look up. "I'm constantly telling them to go outside. I'm like, 'Let's walk together!' They read paperback books. I know they have to be aware be involved in digital technology, but as much as I can, I try to take them out of it," the "Act a Fool" hitmaker said. "It's all about balance."
"We like to read together," he continued. "I also take them to the playground. It's the best thing."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since Ludacris, who shares Karma with Christine White, Cai with Tamika Fuller and Cadence and Chance with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, is such a family man it made sense for him to partner with Stella Artois since he's all about bringing people together, which is exactly what the "Let's Do Dinner: Summer Series" is about.
"This is my second partnership with Stella Artois. We've been having a great time. There's been so many events!" he shared, referring to the “Let’s Do Dinner: Summer Series,” which featured five unforgettable events this summer in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York, which brought people together over a shared love of food, musical performances, entertainment, and surprising collaborations while placing Stella Artois in the center of pop culture.
"They are partnering with so many great organizations, including Water.org, which is Matt Damon's organization, and it's all about helping people. I love this cause and I love what they're standing for. I love that they're all about connectivity because the world of technology is just bringing people further away, and we're trying to bring people closer together!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The September 19 event featured a celebrity red carpet, a legends roundtable led by Sean Evans, a surprise performance by Teddy Swims, and custom Water.org x Stella Artois chalices, encouraging attendees to donate via a QR code.