Luigi Mangione Won't Face the Death Penalty After Judge Tosses Two Federal Counts

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty for allegedly fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Judge Margaret M. Garnett dismissed two of the four federal counts against Mangione on Friday, January 30, including murder through use of a firearm, which carried a potential death sentence. Mangione, 27, still faces two federal stalking counts, which could result in a maximum prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole. He has pleaded not guilty.

Source: mega The 27-year-old is still facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge also ruled that Mangione’s federal trial can feature evidence obtained from the backpack he had on him when he arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn. Mangione's lawyers attempted to suppress the evidence seized from the backpack, which included a gun, fake IDs and a notebook with writings detailing his issues with the health care system in the United States. His legal team argued that the arresting officers didn't have a warrant. However, Judge Garnett wrote in her decision on Friday: "The search was reasonable under the facts of this case."

