Brian Austin Green Thinks Luke Perry Would Have Been a Different Person If He Survived 2019 Stroke
Brian Austin Green is reflecting on friend Luke Perry's sudden death in 2019.
While on the "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo" podcast, the actor explained that despite how devastated he is over losing his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, he believes Perry would have been unhappy if he survived his stroke due to the lasting side effects.
"People have strokes all the time. People don't die from strokes all the time. And he was 52 years old at that point. He was young," the dad-of-four, 50, explained. "So normally people go through strokes and then they recover. It takes years sometimes to, you know, but they recover from them. And I knew there was a part of me... with the loss of him, where I felt like maybe that was the best thing to happen for him because Luke was very... Luke took pride in who he was."
"He was very quick-witted. He was very kind. He was very generous. And to have to not have any of those, any of those things missing at all would have so severely affected him," Green elaborated to Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo. "I think for recovery, possibly taking years, it would have been really, really difficult for him. And Luke honestly was either to me: He either had to be 100 percent or not. There was no middle ground."
The Dancing With the Stars alum also revealed he and the Riverdale star had lunch about "two days" before the medical episode. It was during that time that Green was secretly recovering from a health complication of his own.
"I was telling him about all of the neurological stuff that I had gone through because I was so embarrassed of it while I was going through it," the TV icon admitted. "I didn't really share it with anybody. I just sort of went through it quietly on my own with, like, the immediate people that were around me."
"So at the point when I heard that he had a stroke, my first thought was, I just went through this. I just went through, you know, all of the speech therapy, physical therapy, all the stuff that you need to do," he continued. "So who better to help him through this than me? I literally am just coming out of this now and then."
In the end, he was never able to help since Perry passed.
Green discussed his own health woes on Cheryl Burke's podcast, revealing he "spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke."
"Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo," he recalled. "I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man. I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write."
After struggling to get a real diagnosis, he found a doctor that was into "kinesiology and Eastern medicine." The expert found that some of his issues stemmed from stress and "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy."