Brian Austin Green Texted Luke Perry 1 Day After His Death, Admits He 'Couldn’t Really Process' the Tragedy
Brian Austin Green opened up about how he navigated Luke Perry's death.
During a recent episode of "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, got candid about losing his former costar in 2019 after the actor suffered a fatal stroke at the age of 52.
"You know when you have that core of people that are around you that eventually you're going to get older and you're going to start losing people. That's just a part of life," Green told his fiancé, Sharna Burgess, and chef Curtis Stone during the emotional sit-down. "But nobody ever expected that we would lose someone so early. And I… honestly never expected that it would be Luke."
The former child star explained how he truly believed his pal would pull through after the incident. However, the Supernova actor passed away a week later. "I had just come out of neurological stuff myself, so there was a part of me that was like, 'I'm kind of prepared. I can help him through this. I can go to the hospital, and he'll be OK. Even if it takes a couple of years. He'll be all right,'" he shared.
"There was a part of me that couldn’t really process that that was real," he explained. "I texted him the day after he passed. Just because there was a part of me that was like, ‘No, he’s going to answer back. He’s hiding somewhere. Or something’s happened.’ I didn’t completely believe that, but there was a big part of me that was hoping that that was the case."
"He ate really well, he was really healthy, he was fit," Green recalled of Perry. "Losing people’s hard, man. It’s really hard when it’s the ones that you had just no thought of losing before, they’re completely out of the blue and you’re just — you’re floored by it. I never in a million years thought that that would happen."
The Cross actor revealed Perry played such a pivotal role in his journey that his friend's profound legacy continues to affect how he lives his life today.
"Who Luke was and the relationship that I had with him and the connection that I had with him is something that I still — almost on a daily basis — when things happen in my life, I'll stop for a second and I'll think about him and what I learned from him and what I think his opinion would be of what it is I do. I'm sure it sounds silly but ... that still holds a lot of weight for me," he revealed.
"I heard amazing stories about him after he passed that I didn’t know, because he ... did a lot of things and didn’t ever talk about them," Green said. "He would buy a new wheelchair for the guy on the block who needed one or get on a plane and fly to a hospital where a girl was sick. Whenever he flew on a plane, he would have a pocket full of balloons so when he heard a baby crying, he could walk back to where they were, blow up a balloon and give them something that would take their mind off of it a little bit. And he never shared that with anybody."