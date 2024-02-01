Brian Austin Green Texted Luke Perry 1 Day After His Death, Admits He 'Couldn’t Really Process' the Tragedy

"You know when you have that core of people that are around you that eventually you're going to get older and you're going to start losing people. That's just a part of life," Green told his fiancé, Sharna Burgess, and chef Curtis Stone during the emotional sit-down. "But nobody ever expected that we would lose someone so early. And I… honestly never expected that it would be Luke."

The former child star explained how he truly believed his pal would pull through after the incident. However, the Supernova actor passed away a week later. "I had just come out of neurological stuff myself, so there was a part of me that was like, 'I'm kind of prepared. I can help him through this. I can go to the hospital, and he'll be OK. Even if it takes a couple of years. He'll be all right,'" he shared.