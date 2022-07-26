Lynne Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears' Accusations After Singer Shares Text Message Exchange From 2019 Facility

Fitzgerald also replied to Britney's messages, saying that she too responded.

"My heart is a little broken this morning so I would like to clarify some things … I love my friends more than life itself and would go to ends of the earth for them. This msg along with THOUSANDS of msgs were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears. We talked daily when she was in her last facility and her mom and I even went to New Orleans and met with an attorney to try and help her because we knew they wouldn’t let us near her! We were also very cautious of what we would write in messages because we had a feeling her phone was being monitored," she wrote.

She added, "When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again! I have tried to reach her through every possible outlet and always failed. It has been almost 3 years now. I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her. I don’t know if some of my msgs to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt that my messages could help her case."