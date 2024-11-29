10 Stars With Challenging Family Dynamics: Inside the Strained and Turbulent Parental Bonds of Angelina Jolie, Justin Bieber and More

Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight, were on talking terms again before her divorce from Brad Pitt after the Babylon actor encouraged her to mend the relationship.

For around seven years, the father-daughter duo shared a turbulent connection after Voight cheated on her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

"Jon and I have gotten to know each other—through grandchildren now. We're finding a new relationship. We've had some difficulties, [but] through art we've been able to talk. It's the common language," Jolie said in an episode of "The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter" podcast.