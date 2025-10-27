Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Got Sober for His 'Family' as Insider Says Singer and Megan Fox Are 'Acting Like a Couple' Again: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly got vulnerable about his decision to get sober. Amid rumors the singer is back with baby mama Megan Fox, MGK stopped by ComplexCon over the weekend of October 25 and 26, where he revealed what prompted him to go to rehab at the end of last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly Dishes on Sobriety

Source: mega Machine Gun Kelly got sober because he knew his 'disappointing choices' were hurting his loved ones.

"I've got kids," he simply replied. "And also from a creative perspective too, it's like, I've made albums on every drug of world. I've done concerts on every drug in the world, and I think I'm just all for the evolution of pushing myself to see what I can do without [them]." MGK shares daughter Casie, 16, with an ex-girlfriend and welcomed daughter Saga with the Transformers star in March.

Article continues below advertisement

'Family Is Too Important to Me'

mgk gives the most genuine and honest answer to why he decided to live sober.



Say what you will but you can never say Colson Baker isn’t authentic in every way.



So unbelievably happy for this man.



📸 @ComplexCon @prissjay23 pic.twitter.com/KfHi1nQVLv — kristenESTXX 🚬 (@kristenESTXX) October 27, 2025

"I like new steps," the "Cliché" singer, 35, explained. "I don't ever like being stagnant. So if I'm just a drug addict for 10 years then I'm bored of it. But I mean, honestly, it stems from disappointing choices that you make that hurt the ones around you the most. Family is just too important to me." Aside from staying away from hard substances, he's also stopped smoking marijuana, with his one "vice" being cigarettes he rolls himself. "I like encouraging people to get out of that druggie dungeon, too," he added of wanting to help others.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

MGK and Megan Fox's Romance

Source: mega An insider said the movie star and MGK are 'acting like a couple' again after their split last year.

His focus on getting clean may have been what helped him reconcile with Fox, 39, after the on-off pair split in November. "He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official," a source recently spilled to a news outlet. "Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family." "They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways," added the insider. "Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him."

Source: mega MGK and Megan Fox have been on and off since 2020.