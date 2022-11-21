Machine Gun Kelly Admits Suit He Wore To AMAs Is 'Really Uncomfortable To Pee In'

While at the 2022 American Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly wasn't afraid to express himself with his purple suit, which had spikes all over. After the singer took home the award for Favorite Rock Artist, he made a hilarious confession.

"This suit is really uncomfortable to pee in. Speaking of uncomfortable, some people in the rock community have called me a tourist, but they are wrong — I'm a rocket man. We weren't born on the moon, we looked at it we were curious and we went there supposedly. These last two rock albums were me going to the moon, but I am not done exploring the universe yet and I am all genres," the 32-year-old said on stage.