Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
Tell us how you really feel! Though rumors were circulating that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were enduring a bit of a rough patch, the actress put the gossip to rest with some very saucy social media content.
On Wednesday, October 26, the star uploaded a snap of them holding hands at the Time 100 Gala in NYC the night before, with another picture showing the "Bloody Valentine" crooner cradling her face.
As usual, the two went all out for the event, with the mom-of-three, 36, rocking new red tresses and a marigold gown while the musician wore black latex and a see-through corset. MGK, 32, posted a few pictures from the party as well, and his leading lady didn't hesitate to make it known that they're as solid as ever.
"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍," she commented on his pics. "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options."
As OK! previously shared, the two have had their ups and downs, but they're still full speed ahead when it comes to finalizing the details of their nuptials.
"Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding," shared an insider. "They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves."
The New Girl alum has candidly discussed how the rapper has always struggled with his mental health, but she's been there to support him on both the good and bad days.
THEY SAID YES! CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2022
"We’ve done every form of therapy that exists," she revealed at the June premiere of his Life in Pink documentary. "We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one."
"Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild," continued Fox. "So, it’s a constant process of suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we're just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time."