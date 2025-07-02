Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Says Her 'Heart Is Crushed' in Tragic Update on Her Twin Babies

Both twins weighed around 5 pounds at the time of their birth, but due to arriving prematurely, they were taken to the NICU to assist in their development.

Mackenzie took to Facebook to share a picture of one of her babies in a baby carrier. Unfortunately, the other twin remains in the hospital.

“What do you mean you’re sending me home without my sister?” she wrote alongside the photo. “This is the hardest part of the twin NICU life. My heart is so happy to have my baby home with me, and so crushed that my other baby is being left at the hospital."

She added the girls “went from being in my belly together, to separate crib across the room, now completely apart.”

"But one day very soon they will be side by side once again,” she concluded.