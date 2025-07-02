Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Says Her 'Heart Is Crushed' in Tragic Update on Her Twin Babies
Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee shared a heartbreaking update about her twin babies.
On June 2, McKee gave birth to daughters Ja’Kharie Angie and Ja’Meikah Angella Hall, whom she shares with husband Khesanio Hall.
One Baby Remains Hospitalized
Both twins weighed around 5 pounds at the time of their birth, but due to arriving prematurely, they were taken to the NICU to assist in their development.
Mackenzie took to Facebook to share a picture of one of her babies in a baby carrier. Unfortunately, the other twin remains in the hospital.
“What do you mean you’re sending me home without my sister?” she wrote alongside the photo. “This is the hardest part of the twin NICU life. My heart is so happy to have my baby home with me, and so crushed that my other baby is being left at the hospital."
She added the girls “went from being in my belly together, to separate crib across the room, now completely apart.”
"But one day very soon they will be side by side once again,” she concluded.
Mackenzie Was Rushed to the Hospital
As OK! reported, prior to giving birth, Mackenzie was rushed to the hospital as she was not in good shape.
“I had the choice of staying in the hospital overnight and talking to a doctor tomorrow, or going home and talking to a doctor tomorrow,” she told fans in an update while on the way home on May 28. “So, obviously, I’m gonna choose the comfort of my own home. And, also, that’s a hefty bill.”
She shared her body had taken a “rapid turn” in 48 hours with “preeclampsia symptoms.”
- Mackenzie McKee's Secret Wedding Revealed! 'Teen Mom' Star Married Khesanio Hall Before Giving Birth to Twins
- Pregnant 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Rushed to Hospital Over Health Issues: 'Not in Good Shape'
- 'Teen Mom' Star Mackenzie McKee Gives Birth to Twins After Health Complications: Find Out Their Names
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A Diagnosis
“I have gained 20 pounds in 48 hours of water weight,” she continued at the time. “So I was looking at my feet, ankles and legs, and I just started seeing them get bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger throughout the day, and it got to a point where I can’t walk.”
After Khesanio had to help her get her clothes on, use the bathroom and shower, she said she was “having painful contractions.” Once she took her blood pressure and called her doctor, they suggested she go in.
She was diagnosed with preeclampsia that day, but doctors refused to take her babies at that time as they didn’t feel it was severe enough.
A Secret Wedding
“I’m very defeated and I felt like I was getting somewhere and took 10 steps back,” Mackenzie told her followers. “It amazes me that they want you to cook twins as long as possible, no matter what condition you’re in or maybe I’m at the wrong hospital… I’m mentally drained. I have cried a lot today. I’ve been very discouraged and I’m very worried about the swelling in my legs.”
Since giving birth, it was revealed Mackenzie and Khesanio got married in a secret courthouse ceremony in April and are officially celebrating with a bigger party later on.