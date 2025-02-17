Madeleine McCann Case: Woman Claiming to Be Missing Girl Reveals Shocking DNA Results

Wandelt said her “actual dna results show that I am part British, part Irish” and that genetic evidence “strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father."

However, the McCanns “refused” to participate in the tests.

"Despite indicators she is related to Gerry McCann, neither he nor Kate will take a DNA test," Wandelt's media representative Surjit Singh Clair said. "Police have denied organizing a DNA test after hearing Julia was Polish on the BBC, but even if she was just 'a random Polish person,' how can they possibly explain her DNA being linked to the crime scene? They have spent £20million on this investigation and now won't spend £60 on a DNA test, even though she offered to pay for it."