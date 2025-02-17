Madeleine McCann Case: Woman Claiming to Be Missing Girl Reveals Shocking DNA Results
A Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, who went missing in 2007, claims she has shocking DNA results that could prove the British toddler's father could be her own.
Julia Wandelt garnered attention when she began posting to Instagram in 2023 about potentially being the child of Kate and Gerry McCann. At first, a new DNA test has found she has Polish, Lithuanian and Romanian heritage, which means she couldn't be Madeleine. Six days ago, she returned to Instagram with a new update, sharing more about the DNA test.
“DNA results were analyzed and interpreted by a highly respected and recognized world expert Dr. Monte Miller. PhD, Biochemistry obtained at Loma Linda University and B.Sc., Biochemistry, obtained at University of California at Riverside. Dr. Miller has over 23 years of DNA laboratory experience and over 16 years of forensic lab and consulting experience," the statement reads.
"The simple answer is that the suspect is not the source of the DNA on the evidence, because their DNA is not fully established EVERYWHERE. However, they do match fairly well, more than I would expect at random, and a specific pattern emerges that look like an almost certain family connection. I would look for a parent, child, or sibling," Dr. Miller's analysis continues.
Wandelt said her “actual dna results show that I am part British, part Irish” and that genetic evidence “strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father."
However, the McCanns “refused” to participate in the tests.
"Despite indicators she is related to Gerry McCann, neither he nor Kate will take a DNA test," Wandelt's media representative Surjit Singh Clair said. "Police have denied organizing a DNA test after hearing Julia was Polish on the BBC, but even if she was just 'a random Polish person,' how can they possibly explain her DNA being linked to the crime scene? They have spent £20million on this investigation and now won't spend £60 on a DNA test, even though she offered to pay for it."
An unnamed source analyzed Wandelt's hair "obtained from the floor of the crime scene in Portugal” and “saliva obtained from the bed quilt at the scene," resulting in a 69.23 per cent match, which “suggests a biological connection between the two individuals."
The insider continued: "If this analysis is accurate and properly derived from their DNA samples, the relationship between McCann and Julia Wandelt is biologically consistent with that of a father and daughter."
Madeleine went missing at the age of 3 years old when she disappeared from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Lagos, Portugal.