Madeleine McCann's Parents Receive Terrifying Letter From Deluded Polish Women Claiming to Be Their Missing Daughter, Demands Second DNA Test

According to RadarOnline.com, Julia claimed she wrote the letter to ask the McCanns to "agree to a genetic test comparing my DNA and yours."

The letter consists of a series of alleged evidence to support her claims.

"In May 2022, I first began to realize that I might have been the victim of human trafficking. I had previously suspected that I might be adopted, but a conversation with my dad and grandmother from my father's side, made me realize that this was not about adoption. My dad admitted during a phone call that Peter Ney (my grandmother's husband from my mother's side, the man who sexually abused me when I was a child) had been involved in abductions of children in the past,” the note reads.

"When I came across a photo of Madeleine McCann on the internet, I noticed the resemblance. We both have a spot in the right eye. I have many moles in the same places as your daughter," she continued. "I also have a small scar on my cheek, which Madeleine also has. I recognise the person from the drawing from the website findmadeleine.com."