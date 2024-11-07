Madeleine McCann's Parents Receive Terrifying Letter From Deluded Polish Women Claiming to Be Their Missing Daughter, Demands Second DNA Test
A woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann has tormented the parents of the missing British child by delivering a letter detailing her outlandish assertions.
The individual behind these claims is a Polish national named Julia Wendell, who has been cautioned by the police to steer clear of Madeleine's parents, Gerry and Kate McCann.
The contact happened during an annual vigil, held to commemorate Madeleine's disappearance from a hotel in Portugal in 2007 when she was just 3 years old.
Despite being warned to refrain from contacting the McCanns, Julia succeeded in passing a note to one of Madeleine's aunts at the event.
According to RadarOnline.com, Julia claimed she wrote the letter to ask the McCanns to "agree to a genetic test comparing my DNA and yours."
The letter consists of a series of alleged evidence to support her claims.
"In May 2022, I first began to realize that I might have been the victim of human trafficking. I had previously suspected that I might be adopted, but a conversation with my dad and grandmother from my father's side, made me realize that this was not about adoption. My dad admitted during a phone call that Peter Ney (my grandmother's husband from my mother's side, the man who sexually abused me when I was a child) had been involved in abductions of children in the past,” the note reads.
"When I came across a photo of Madeleine McCann on the internet, I noticed the resemblance. We both have a spot in the right eye. I have many moles in the same places as your daughter," she continued. "I also have a small scar on my cheek, which Madeleine also has. I recognise the person from the drawing from the website findmadeleine.com."
Julia claimed she contacted the Polish, English and Portuguese police, as well as Interpol and an investigating detective called Mark William Thomas in multiple attempts to get ahold of the family.
"I have called many times to the hospital where Gerry McCann works and written emails to his university. I have contacted the British Missing People Foundation and the Polish embassy in UK," she wrote. "From the very beginning I was ignored by these institutions. The English police told me to go to the local police station in Poland, and the Polish police explained to me that they are not in charge of international affairs. Nobody wanted to help me. I am writing this because I want you to understand the reason why I decided to tell my story everyone on social media."
"The legal institutions were unresponsive and I thought that if I told about it online I would gain press attention that would make the police react. Unfortunately, this did not happen,” she continued.
She claimed her parent didn't agree to the DNA test when she was younger and begun to list off various memories she could recall about her and her brother.
"He was sitting in a white baby chair. It was in the kitchen. I was sitting at a light wooden table next to which there was a glass door or a large glass window," Julia explained. "I had a spoon in my hand and he was eating soup. I was feeding him. Then you Kate said to me that I would make a bigger mess than my little brother."
"The second memory is playing with the other children in a ring a ring a roses in the garden. We were throwing a ball to each other. The ball fell out of the garden and I wanted to fetch it. I came up to you Kate and asked if I could go and get it. You had tears in your eyes. Gerry was standing next to you," she alleged. "He was angry. You didn't agree but I went to fetch the ball anyway and I remember a dark car, I think it was navy blue or graphite, drove into the alley."
The 22-year-old Polish woman ended her letter by telling the McCann family, "I know this may be very difficult for you, but believe me, it is not easy for me either. If you would like to meet, talk and/or do a DNA test then please get back to me."
Just days before RadarOnline.com obtained the letter, Julia was warned off by frustrated cops in a taped call.
A detective told her: "You are one of many hundreds of people who think they are Madeleine. You are not Kate and Gerry's daughter. We are extremely experienced. There is no evidence that you are Madeleine."
They went on to tell her to stop contacting British police and the McCanns over the claims or risk being charged with "harassment."