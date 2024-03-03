Madeleine McCann Suspect Had Terrifying 'Rape Lair,' Former Friend Claims, Could Have 'Easily' Taken Toddler
An ex-friend of Christian Brueckner —the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance case — revealed gruesome details of his former pal’s alleged crimes.
Manfred Seyferth testified against Bruecker in court on Sunday, March 3, claiming he had watched the suspect rape a teen in his “rape lair” while she was tied to a pole.
Photos of the room were shown in court, which featured a loveseat, a coffee table and a large pole in the center. According to Seyferth, this was where the convicted rapist would film his heinous acts.
Though Seyferth was testifying in relation to Bruecker case where he has been charged with three rapes and two sexual assaults — not associated with McCann — Seyferth did say he believes the “evil psychopath” could have been behind her disappearance.
Seyferth shared Bruecker had an obsession with young girls, noting he saw a little girl in one of the videos filmed in the lair.
“He always had a young girlfriend with him and I think he is easily capable of taking a small child,” he told the court. “That’s why I think he may have something to do with Maddie. He broke in and saw her and because he likes young girls — he’s got lots of convictions — he took her.”
Bruckner is currently serving a 7-year sentence in Germany for raping an elderly American tourist in Algarve, Portugal, which is only an hour away from where McCann was taken.
Seyferth additionally recounted a 2006 video that showed the 47-year-old abuse a young woman.
“I saw Brueckner directly in his face in one of the videos. And I could tell it was him from his voice in the other video,” he shared. “And then there was a second person, a girl, in Brueckner’s home.”
“She was tied to a post and Brueckner was dancing around her. He forced her to perform a sex act on him, then when she was unwell he said: ‘You are ruining my carpet,'” Seyferth recalled.
Seyferth also testified another friend Helge Busching — who Brueckner allegedly told McCann “didn’t even scream” — broke into Brueckner’s house to obtain the camera.
“I wasn’t there when Helge took the camera. I wasn’t in the house, so I’m not sure which room he got it from,” he explained. “Helge showed me the tape. He came with a camera — an old model, a big kind of one.”
After watching the footage, he told Busching to “throw the f------ thing away.”
The U.S. Sun reported on Seyferth's testimony.