Madeleine McCann's Suspected Killer's Trial Is 'Generating Fresh Calls, Tip-Offs and Leads' to Help Solve Brutal Case
The convicted pedophile suspected of killing Madeleine McCann is facing unrelated sexual assault charges in Germany, and according to local authorities, his recent court appearance sparked a flurry of tips.
"It’s a massive boost for German detectives because their investigation had really hit a bit of a brick wall," a source spilled to a news outlet. "So they are really pleased about this, and really hope this will give fresh impetus to the investigation into what happened to Madeleine."
"They remain convinced Christian Brueckner was either involved in Maddie’s disappearance or knows about how Maddie vanished," the source continued. "Having his face on TV screens, and in newspapers across the world, has generated fresh calls, tip-offs and leads which they will look into and which they hope could prove vital."
McCann, who was 3-years-old at the time, allegedly disappeared from her parents' Portugal hotel room in May 2007. The missing little girl has become one of the most widely publicized missing persons cases in the world.
"The timeline of where Christian Brueckner was and when during that period is still far from clear," the source explained. "He was living a nomadic lifestyle. He was a drifter going from here to there and he would have come into contact with a lot of people."
However, the insider shared cops are still "convinced" that not all the people who were in contact with Brueckner have come forward.
"The publicity around this case could prompt someone who knows something into doing just that," the source said. "This is what the German cops are now hoping for."
However, defense lawyer Dr. Friedrich Fulscher accused cops of having ulterior motives by suggesting his client is connected to the McCann case.
"The investigating authorities have been repeating this theory to the media like a prayer wheel," he said in a statement. "The results of the investigation have not yet been presented to the defense, so that the accused has not been able to substantiate this allegation. A comparable media campaign of prejudgement has been sought in vain."
"The greatest challenge for the court in these proceedings will be to free itself from these ulterior motives when investigating the procedural truth and assessing the evidence with regard to the accusations levelled," he noted. "We are not hearing the best-known missing persons case of the post-war period, but five other serious allegations with numerous legal and factual difficulties for the taking of evidence."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about Bruecker's court case.