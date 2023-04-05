Madeleine McCann's Parents Dismiss Polish Woman's Claims She Is Their Missing Daughter: 'There Isn't Anything To Report'

15 years after Madeleine's tragic disappearance, Julia Wendell — who also goes by Julia Wandelt and Julia Faustyna — became well-known among followers of the case after starting her since-deleted Instagram account @IAmMadeleineMcCann, comparing photos and compiling alleged evidence that she was the missing little girl.

Despite contacting several law enforcement organizations, Scotland Yard and Portugal police both failed to take Julia's requests to compare her DNA to the McCann family seriously.

Instead, she sought out an ancestry test in order to prove her country of origin and to potentially tie her to the McCanns. However, the test came back negative, confirming Julia was, in fact, from Poland, as her family claimed.