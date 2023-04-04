Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Receives Negative DNA Test, Private Investigator Says

“She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” the detective revealed to Radar, disproving that Faustyna — who also goes by Julia Wandelt — is not of the same origin as McCann. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”

The young woman took to TikTok earlier this year to make the shocking allegation that she was the infamous taken toddler whose case has never been solved. Faustyna claimed she has similar moles on her legs and a rare coloboma in her right eye just like McCann, and she also insisted she could remember the trip in which she was allegedly stolen from her family.