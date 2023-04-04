Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Receives Negative DNA Test, Private Investigator Says
The 21-year-old woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann isn't the same girl who disappeared over a decade ago.
According to private investigator Fia Johansson, a negative DNA test made it clear that Julia Faustyna is not the abducted 3-year-old who was taken from her hotel room in Portugal in 2007.
“She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland,” the detective revealed to Radar, disproving that Faustyna — who also goes by Julia Wandelt — is not of the same origin as McCann. “She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian but the test results show she is Polish.”
The young woman took to TikTok earlier this year to make the shocking allegation that she was the infamous taken toddler whose case has never been solved. Faustyna claimed she has similar moles on her legs and a rare coloboma in her right eye just like McCann, and she also insisted she could remember the trip in which she was allegedly stolen from her family.
Despite Faustyna's mother and father stating that their daughter's claims are not true — even going on to allege she stole her own birth certificate and childhood photos to hide her true identity — the young adult has stayed steadfast to what she believes.
“For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures,” the family alleged in a public statement. “Julia also has these photos because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”
However, she hasn't let up on her words.
"I believe I am Madeleine McCann," Faustyna doubled down during a recent appearance on Dr. Phil.
Faustyna claimed she came forward in order to help other trauma survivors. "Even when I didn't have so much money, I bought food for people who needed food and I found a job for a person who is homeless, so I always try to help people. But now, I think I can really help," she explained in a interview with Radar.
"My goal is to help children and teenagers and adult people who experienced trauma," Faustyna said. "Not only sexually abusing [sic], but any type of violence in their childhood [and] in their life."