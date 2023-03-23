Actress Madelyn Cline Lived In Her Car Before Soaring To Fame In Netflix's Hit Show 'Outer Banks'

"I've always really loved movies. I loved the storytelling of it all ... I think since I was really young," the star, 25, told Access Hollywood in a new interview of when she fell in love with acting. "[My parents] were always really supportive but they definitely wanted me to go to college first. I went to college, I didn't like it, I was like, 'I am going to move to L.A.'"

However, things didn't immediately fall into place. "I was definitely living out of my car because my first apartment we got bed bugs. I don't know, I feel like that is a rite of passage. Maybe three or four months after the bed bug apartment incident, I booked Boy Erased. I was so excited to be a part of it, and then after that, I worked on a couple of indies."