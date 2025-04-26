Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney Spark Breakup Rumors After Cryptic Post: 'Laundry's Not Hard at All'

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey and her girlfriend, Mariah Linney, are sparking breakup rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed signs the couple may have called it quits.

Sharp-eyed fans quickly picked up on the fact that the 26-year-old actress and her former basketball star girlfriend unfollowed each other on social media.

As of Tuesday, April 22, neither tagged each other on their respective Instagram accounts — a telling sign that has sent fans into a frenzy, according to Us Weekly.