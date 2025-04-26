Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney Spark Breakup Rumors After Cryptic Post: 'Laundry's Not Hard at All'
Outer Banks star Madison Bailey and her girlfriend, Mariah Linney, are sparking breakup rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed signs the couple may have called it quits.
Sharp-eyed fans quickly picked up on the fact that the 26-year-old actress and her former basketball star girlfriend unfollowed each other on social media.
As of Tuesday, April 22, neither tagged each other on their respective Instagram accounts — a telling sign that has sent fans into a frenzy, according to Us Weekly.
Adding fuel to the fire, Bailey dropped a mysterious post on Threads on April 17 that many took as a subtle hint regarding her single status. "Turns out laundry's not hard at all," she wrote.
The Time Cut star's cryptic line seemed to reference an earlier interview where she jokingly stated Linney handled the laundry and dishes. Now, her followers are interpreting the post as a sign that Bailey might be tackling those chores solo — and perhaps her relationship too.
"Hope you're okay Ms. Bailey. Sending love your wayyy," one concerned fan commented, while another chimed in, "I'm so sorry Maddie I wish I could give you a big hug."
A third supporter urged her, "You're a girlboss you don't need no one for nothing."
Bailey and Linney first sparked romance rumors in 2020 after their TikTok connection blossomed into something more. Shortly after going public, Bailey bravely opened up about her pansexuality during a June 2020 Mental Health Q&A.
"I feel zero shame, and I don't feel that way because nobody's ever really shamed me for it," she had shared candidly. "But if you're asking me personally, that's just my experience with it. It was worth it. I feel lighter, I feel happier that I can just be so open and honest. It feels nice."
The star also expressed in a TikTok, "I have very accepting friends, a very accepting family, an industry that's very welcoming and very accepting. Being open and honest feels so good!"
However, not all has been smooth sailing in the world of Bailey and Linney. Tensions reportedly flared previously due to an alleged feud between Bailey and Outer Banks costar Rudy Pankow, who portrayed her on-screen love interest.
Fans were quick to express their disapproval, directing anger towards Linney and Pankow's girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, as real-life romances bloomed amidst on-screen storylines.
A source close to the situation told Life & Style that these tensions could jeopardize future Outer Banks projects. "After trying to downplay the rumors for so long, Rudy pretty much threw [a] Molotov cocktail on the whole situation, and now the drama is exploding all over again," the insider revealed.
"Obviously, he wouldn't have unfollowed them if things were really totally fine, the way people in his camp have tried to claim," they added.
The fallout has left fans wondering, will the impending chaos derail plans for an Outer Banks spinoff?
As the source put it, "They really do need a spinoff. That being said, if the cast is too much of a headache, they very well might decide it's not worth it and go a different direction."