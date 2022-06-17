Madison LeCroy Spills On The Upcoming Season Of 'Southern Charm,' Engagement Details & Advice From Patricia Altschul

LeCroy exclusively spoke with OK! about where she is in the planning process of her upcoming nuptials. "I'm pretty much all done. So now I can just show up," the reality sensation reveals.

"I told him [Randle] we should have just showed up married and just said, 'Screw it!'" she jokes. "I've never done this before, so obviously this is a special thing for the both of us."

'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY IS ENGAGED TO BOYFRIEND BRETT FOLLOWING ALEX RODRIGUEZ SCANDAL