The hairstylist recently revealed that despite being in a relationship with Kroll for quite some time, the two never had any desire to make things official. "[Austen] and I never, in the three years of gray area, had ever talked about marriage or anything like that," LeCroy told Entertainment Tonight. "So it's definitely refreshing to be with someone who knew what they wanted, and wanted the same things."

"He's not a one-woman kind of man," the blonde beauty emphasized of her ex. "I feel very validated in that, and I'm just happy everyone was able to see how he really is and [his] … f*** boy ways."

'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY IS ENGAGED TO BOYFRIEND BRETT FOLLOWING ALEX RODRIGUEZ SCANDAL