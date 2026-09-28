Madonna Buys Angelina Jolie's Historic Los Feliz Estate for $24.75 Million as She Adds to Her Real Estate Portfolio: Report
Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET
Madonna has reportedly added a seriously impressive piece of Hollywood history to her real estate portfolio.
The "Material Girl" singer, 68, is reportedly the buyer of Angelina Jolie's historic Los Feliz estate, which sold last week for a whopping $24.75 million, according to North Hillcrest, citing local real estate source The Eastside Rag.
The purchase gives Madonna a new home in Southern California after the superstar previously sold her Hidden Hills compound in 2023.
Madonna Reportedly Buys Angelina Jolie's Estate
According to the report, the Los Feliz property was purchased through an LLC established by a Hollywood attorney known for working with A-list entertainers and other high-profile clients.
Madonna had already been linked to the sprawling property before the sale closed, with the New York Post reporting last month that she was seriously considering purchasing Jolie's home.
The nearly $25 million sale is particularly notable for Los Feliz, where properties rarely command such enormous price tags.
Jolie previously set a neighborhood record when she purchased the estate for $24.5 million in 2017.
The Historic Home Once Belonged to Cecil B. DeMille
Long before either Madonna or Jolie called the property home, it belonged to legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.
Built in 1913 and designed by architect B. Cooper Corbett, the Beaux Arts-style mansion was acquired by DeMille in 1916.
The filmmaker lived there until his death in 1959, and his family continued owning the property until the 1980s.
Its Hollywood pedigree has helped make the residence one of the most recognizable estates in the gated Laughlin Park community.
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Madonna's New Estate Is a Massive Compound
The two-acre property offers far more than just its historic main residence.
The compound contains nearly 11,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms.
Beyond the main mansion, there's a one-bedroom guesthouse, pool house with gym, meditation "tea house" and detached three-car garage featuring an office for onsite security.
The grounds include manicured gardens, mature trees, rolling lawns and multiple patios for outdoor dining and entertaining.
There's also a private rectangular swimming pool and views of the Griffith Observatory.
Madonna Has Owned Several Lavish Los Angeles Home
Madonna is certainly no stranger to Southern California's luxury real estate market.
The pop icon previously owned properties in Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills before purchasing The Weeknd's Hidden Hills compound for $19.3 million in 2021.
She told that property two years later for $23 million to South Korean cryptocurrency billionaire Kim Hyoung-nyon, according to the report.
Madonna also reportedly maintains residences in New York City, the Hamptons, London and Portugal.
Jolie, meanwhile, has reportedly been searching for another Los Angeles property but has yet to close on a new home.