LIVING Madonna Buys Angelina Jolie's Historic Los Feliz Estate for $24.75 Million as She Adds to Her Real Estate Portfolio: Report Source: MEGA Madonna recently purchased Angelina Jolie's historic Los Feliz estate for an eye popping $24.75 million. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:26 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Madonna has reportedly added a seriously impressive piece of Hollywood history to her real estate portfolio. The "Material Girl" singer, 68, is reportedly the buyer of Angelina Jolie's historic Los Feliz estate, which sold last week for a whopping $24.75 million, according to North Hillcrest, citing local real estate source The Eastside Rag. The purchase gives Madonna a new home in Southern California after the superstar previously sold her Hidden Hills compound in 2023.

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Madonna Reportedly Buys Angelina Jolie's Estate

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie purchased the historic property for $24.5 million in 2017.

According to the report, the Los Feliz property was purchased through an LLC established by a Hollywood attorney known for working with A-list entertainers and other high-profile clients. Madonna had already been linked to the sprawling property before the sale closed, with the New York Post reporting last month that she was seriously considering purchasing Jolie's home. The nearly $25 million sale is particularly notable for Los Feliz, where properties rarely command such enormous price tags. Jolie previously set a neighborhood record when she purchased the estate for $24.5 million in 2017.

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The Historic Home Once Belonged to Cecil B. DeMille

Source: MEGA The Beaux Arts-style mansion was once owned by legendary Hollywood filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and remained in his family for decades.

Long before either Madonna or Jolie called the property home, it belonged to legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. Built in 1913 and designed by architect B. Cooper Corbett, the Beaux Arts-style mansion was acquired by DeMille in 1916. The filmmaker lived there until his death in 1959, and his family continued owning the property until the 1980s. Its Hollywood pedigree has helped make the residence one of the most recognizable estates in the gated Laughlin Park community.

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Madonna's New Estate Is a Massive Compound

Source: MEGA The two-acre compound boasts nearly 11,000 square feet of living space, along with a guesthouse, poll house, gym and meditation 'tea house.'

The two-acre property offers far more than just its historic main residence. The compound contains nearly 11,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms. Beyond the main mansion, there's a one-bedroom guesthouse, pool house with gym, meditation "tea house" and detached three-car garage featuring an office for onsite security. The grounds include manicured gardens, mature trees, rolling lawns and multiple patios for outdoor dining and entertaining. There's also a private rectangular swimming pool and views of the Griffith Observatory.

Madonna Has Owned Several Lavish Los Angeles Home

Source: MEGA Madonna previously owned a Hidden Hills compound purchased from The Weeknd.