'Bizarre' Madonna Celebrates Christmas With Kids In Lingerie Bra & Holiday Pajamas: 'Is She OK?'

"😢Where is the beautiful Madonna???? What [happened to] her??? So many years following Madonna and now I don't know who this person is.... 😪😪," an upset admirer asked in disbelief, with another adding, "That face no longer has expression or anything, always the same; not a smile, not anything,... 🙈😢😢."

One individual harshly accused the star of falling victim to drug use, stating, "Honestly are you on that many pain meds you think looking like a zombie in pics is the ultimate pose? I'm so confused. I want all people to be themselves with no harm to others but these faded eye, overly pouty odd pics are really un-enjoyable. I know it's either prescription drugs or drugs that are making you this way. Sad."