'Bizarre' Madonna Celebrates Christmas With Kids In Lingerie Bra & Holiday Pajamas: 'Is She OK?'
Madonna can't even keep Christmas classy.
The Queen of Pop took to social media on Saturday, December 25, with a compilation of photos highlighting her holiday festivities.
The mother-of-six was joined by her youngest four children, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.
Madonna's eldest kids, Lourdes Leon, 26, and Rocco Ritchie, 22, appeared absent from the family's Christmas festivities. The pair was also noticeably missing from the "Material Girl" singer's Hanukkah celebration, which occurred one weekend prior.
Madonna had fans fooled when she stepped out in rare comfy couture — featuring a full coverage candy cane onesie and a Santa hat — but it wasn't long before she unzipped her sleepwear to unveil a black lace bra and pose provocatively for the camera.
The pop sensation's 18.6 million followers were disappointed to see a family Christmas moment turn into yet another one of the "Hung Up" singer's bizarre antics.
"😢Where is the beautiful Madonna???? What [happened to] her??? So many years following Madonna and now I don't know who this person is.... 😪😪," an upset admirer asked in disbelief, with another adding, "That face no longer has expression or anything, always the same; not a smile, not anything,... 🙈😢😢."
One individual harshly accused the star of falling victim to drug use, stating, "Honestly are you on that many pain meds you think looking like a zombie in pics is the ultimate pose? I'm so confused. I want all people to be themselves with no harm to others but these faded eye, overly pouty odd pics are really un-enjoyable. I know it's either prescription drugs or drugs that are making you this way. Sad."
Other users felt Madonna deserved her comments section to be cleared of hate for at least this one wholesome day of the year.
"Who the hell writes nasty comments on Christmas??? This is real. Madonna [is] just getting older like the rest of us and more relatable on social media. Nobody looks like a magazine cover all the time!! She's human guys. Feliz Navidad 🎄🎅," a supporter of the award-winning singer demanded.