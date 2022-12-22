Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In New Filtered Photo Promoting Her Latest Single

Madonna has been turning heads as of late — but not for the right reasons. The singer has been uploading filtered photos of herself, and fans are worried about her appearance.

"Are you so bored with your life this is the only thing you do and focus on?" one person wrote wrote. "How about bake some Christmas cookies, throw on a nice sweater and jeans and watch 'It's a Wonderful Life,' with your children. If you aren't bored with this crap, I know it has become boring to me."

"Dear Madonna... I am a child of the eighties who copied your style… the earring with the cross? The bandanna headband… the long draped pearls... I could go on and on of course… and listened to your message… Respect yourself… love yourself… love who you are… I like you [and] am not young anymore," another person pleaded.