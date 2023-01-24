Madonna Celebrates 'Precious Talented' Daughter Mercy James On Her 17th Birthday — Photos
Madonna made sure to go all out for her daughter Mercy James' 17th birthday!
On Monday, January 23, the pop star, 64, posted a slew of photos via her Instagram Story showing off the fun decorations, which included a balloon arrangement spelling out her daughter's name.
"Happy birthday Chifundo," the mom-of-five wrote. "We love you!!"
The "Material Girl" songstress also took a picture with Mercy, writing, "My precious beautiful talented daughter."
She then shared a snapshot of her four youngest kids together — twins Estere and Stella, 10, both wore black outfits, while Mercy posed in a floral dress, and David, 17, looked dapper in a suit.
In one of the slides, Madonna — who is also a mother to daughter Lourdes, 26, and son Rocco, 22 — leaned on David's shoulder. "...NOT his birthday," she joked.
Madonna also uploaded a video of the gang all singing along to Ed Sheeran's hit song "Shape of You" while in the kitchen.
As OK! previously reported, the songwriter, who recently announced she's going back on tour, explained that it hasn't been easy raising kids in this day and age.
"Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge," Madonna shared during an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on Wednesday, January 18.
"It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," she continued. "Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."
Despite the ups and downs, the musical artist is enjoying seeing all of her children thrive in their own way.
"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music," she said. "I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."