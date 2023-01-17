Madonna Is BACK & Better! Queen Of Pop Announces Worldwide 'Celebration Tour': 'Come Join The Party!'

The worldwide tour is set to begin on Saturday, July 15, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and will make stops in the most iconic cities nationwide — including Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

Following the cross-country performances, Madonna will make her way over to Europe for the Fall, where she will take the stage in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm and more.