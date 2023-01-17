OK Magazine
Madonna Is BACK & Better! Queen Of Pop Announces Worldwide 'Celebration Tour': 'Come Join The Party!'

madonna pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Madonna officially confirmed she will embark on a 2023 world tour!

"Come join the party! 🎉💃🏼🎵🕺🏾🎤 #madonnacelebrationtour," the Queen of Pop announced on Tuesday, January 17, alongside a graphic for The Celebration Tour — which will feature four decades of the award-winning singer's iconic music.

madonna
Source: @madonna/Instagram

The worldwide tour is set to begin on Saturday, July 15, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and will make stops in the most iconic cities nationwide — including Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more.

Following the cross-country performances, Madonna will make her way over to Europe for the Fall, where she will take the stage in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm and more.

madonna
Source: MEGA

The Celebration Tour will conclude in Amsterdam on Friday, December 1, at Ziggo Dome, according to the artist's press release.

The 64-year-old's sensational performances "offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour," the announcement revealed.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to flood Madonna with overwhelming support and excitement about the opportunity to witness the musical legend take the stage once again, with one user writing via Instagram, "OK. Ready. The best news ever!!!"

Another admirer expressed, "SHE IS BACK!!!!!," while a third individual wrote, "TAKE MY MONEY LETS DO IT."

madonna
Source: MEGA
Other social media users quickly criticized Madonna's tour announcement video, which showed off the mom-of-six's controversially "attention-seeking" appearance.

The iconic video features a star-studded lineup of cameo's — including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric André and culminated with Amy Schumer — "daring the global superstar to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits," per the press release.

Source: OK!

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 omg I thought she’d give us a great new look but we just got the old braids and stupid grille with the lisp," one hater commented, as another added, "@madonna stop modifying your face, you've always been a woman of unspeakable beauty, you're addicted to cosmetic procedures and your face is turning into a bizarre mask. Madonna we love you, accept her age."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20. To learn more, click here: madonna.com/tour.

