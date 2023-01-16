Madonna Wipes Her Instagram Clean After Months Of Backlash As Fans Predict Big Announcement Is 'Coming Soon'

"Madonna is trying something completely new — and really giving fans, young and old, what they want," the insider revealed on Tuesday, January 3.

"She wants to capitalize on tracks like 'Frozen' and 'Material Girl' popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalogue to an entirely new generation. Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself," they continued.

"That being said, it is sure to be no holds barred and suitably risqué," the source concluded. "Her last Madame X tour was in small theatres, but this one will be in stadiums, with the O2 already confirmed. It’s massively exciting."