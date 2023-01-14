Rapper Tokischa Reflects On 'Award-Winning' Make Out With Madonna: 'We Are Connected'

"She's really fun. To kiss her is like the bisexual award of being gay," the 26-year-old expresses of the time her and Madonna would frequently pucker up for kisses from one another in the months surrounding the release of their duet, "Hung Up On Tokischa."

The former model provides OK! insight on how her and the "Material Girl" singer's fiery friendship came to light.

"Madonna actually invited me to perform in her pride party that she had in New York. When we received the invitation, we asked her if we could do a piece of the show together. So I came up with the idea of having a remix for 'Hung Up' and she was on [board with] it," Tokischa explains.