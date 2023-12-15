Madonna Concert Crisis: Pop Star 'Sang to Silence' After Sound Went Out Mid-Show
Madonna can't "Back That Up to the Beat" if there is no beat!
Just one day after the 65-year-old kicked off the U.S. leg of her worldwide Celebration Tour on Wednesday, December 13, the Queen of Pop suffered a brief concert crisis during night No. 2 at the Barclays Center, an eyewitness exclusively tells OK!.
"Her sound went out during 'Don’t Tell Me,'" the spy spills of the unfortunate technical difficulties Madonna experienced while performing the hit 2000 song from her eighth studio album, Music.
"The entire Barclays Center went cold," the eyewitness details of the awkward mishap, noting: "She sang to silence."
Madonna's audio issues on Thursday night, December 14, seemed to be the least of fans' worries after the "Material Girl" singer caused an uproar of anger when she stepped out on the stage three hours late during Wednesday's opening night show.
The Brooklyn, N.Y., show's official start time was 8 p.m., however, Madonna didn't grab the mic for her opening song until 11 p.m.
Those in attendance were far from thrilled after having to wait so long and took to social media to express their furious feelings.
"I don’t give a f--- if you’re Madonna. If you’re 3 hours late, you’re just f------ rude," one hater wrote via X, formerly named Twitter, while another demanded: "2:30 hours late. I WANT A REFUND NOW."
A third individual claimed other top artists in the industry would have never done this to their supporters.
"Madonna started her show 2.5 hours late last night? Will not be spending money to see her no ma’am that s--- pisses me off. Taylor [Swift] may be a capitalist, but she respects her fans' time and starts on time as do many many great artists. Lady Gaga starts on time, Beyoncé starts on time."
Others shed light on how their personal lives were affected by Madonna's tardiness.
"Awake for work at 6 a.m. after Madonna not ending her show till 2 a.m.," a tired attendee complained, while someone else ranted: "If you have fans purchasing tickets to see you at a certain time that's stated on the ticket, then you get your a-- out on that stage at the time! F--- this diva s---. You should be passed that stage of your life. You're a grown woman. DISRESPECTFUL."