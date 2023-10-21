OK Magazine
'She Can Be Mean': Cher Addresses Former Beef Between Her and Madonna

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 21 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Pop stars at odds?

In an interview published Friday, October 20, Cher divulged the details about her and Madonna’s former feud years after the duo apparently made up.

cher
Source: MEGA

Cher has won one Grammy but has been nominated seven times.

When questioned about the “beef” between her and the “Like a Virgin” singer, the goddess of pop replied, “It’s not a beef. I actually like her. But come on.”

The reporter followed up, asking, “You’re saying she’s mean?”

She can be,” Cher responded, before clarifying that the drama between them had been squashed.

“We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me,” the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again alum noted.

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna has won seven Grammys and has been nominated 28 times.

The 77-year-old refused to repeat what she had said about the 65-year-old, however, she was seemingly alluding to her 1991 live TV interview where she called Madonna a “spoiled brat” and a “c---.”

After addressing the past dispute, the “Believe” songstress praised the “Material Girl” vocalist’s career.

“But I give her this: There’s no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else,” she stated. “I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift — that she could know the trends before any of us.”

During the recent interview, Cher also discussed her budding romance with boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 37.

cher
Source: MEGA

Cher once called Madonna a 'spoiled brat' on TV.

“I’m really happy with Alexander,” she gushed. The reporter then pointed out the large diamond ring of Cher’s finger, to which the Grammy winner said, “He gave me that last Christmas.”

Cher then specified that the sparkling accessory was not in fact an engagement ring, noting, “Not so much. He just wanted to give it to me.”

Cher
“Usually, I wear it on my right hand because he said, ‘It’s the right ring for the right woman on the right hand,'” she explained.

An insider close to the brunette beauty previously discussed the intentions of gorgeous gift with HollywoodLife.

madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna and Cher have allegedly made up.

“AE and Cher are not engaged but he wanted to show Cher how much he cares about her and thought the ring was absolutely beautiful,” the source said at the time. “He thinks she deserves the world and wanted to give her a token from his heart.”

As OK! previously reported, the relationship between the duo has not always been smooth sailing, as they had a brief split this spring before getting back together.

However, a source recently opened up about how the pair couldn’t stay away from one another.

"Cher just can’t quit him," the insider told Star, noting, "she really likes him."

Source: OK!
Despite backlash for the couple’s 40-year age gap, Cher apparently "doesn't care what anybody" thinks. "AE treats her well and they’re having fun together," the insider shared.

Los Angeles Times interviewed Cher.

