Lily-Rose Depp Reveals Why She's Chosen To Stay Silent On Father Johnny Depp's Trial Against Amber Heard: 'I'm Not Here To Answer For Anybody'

The model, 23, also admitted she tries not to look at what people are saying on social media, as it can be a toxic place.

“People think that you’re a video game character and say all these horrible things about you that they would never say to your face,” she said. “I think we feel a little too protected by our screens. We spend a lot of time on the internet, and you start to feel like it’s this parallel universe where people in the public eye are just an animal in a zoo or a statue, and you can say whatever the f**k you want to them, even though you wouldn’t say it in person."

"People get really ballsy when they think nobody’s looking or reading, and so I try not to read [comments] because no matter what you do, you’re never going to please everybody," she continued. "I can work my ass off to put work out there that I’m proud of and that I hope people will connect with, but there are always going to be some people who don’t like me or have a problem with me or think that I’m stupid or ugly or whatever. At the end of the day, what really matters to me is what my family and friends and loved ones think of me.”