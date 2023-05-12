Madonna Admits 'It Took 4 Decades and Several Provocative Photo Shoots to Open People's Minds Through Art'
Madonna is reminding the world who the Queen of Pop is — and how she earned her rightful nickname.
On Wednesday, May 10, the 64-year-old took to Instagram via a joint post with her good friend Steven Meisel — who photographed Madonna in her iconically controversial 1992 coffee table book, Sex — to embark on a trip down memory lane back to when the singer first shined in the spotlight.
"It took us 4 decades and several provocative photo shoots to open people’s minds through ART! It took @stevenmeiselofficial almost as long to join Instagram — just in time to announce our Christie’s auction, to benefit @raisingmalawi," the caption of the post read.
"Proof that great causes can move mountains. 😜♥️," the message continued in regard to Madonna's non-profit organization, which "is dedicated to transforming the lives of children in Malawi through health, education and community support," according to the group's Instagram bio.
Madonna is working with the renowned fashion photographer to sell his work and raise money for the country where four of her children were adopted from.
The "Material Girl" singer is the mom of David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. She also biologically shares her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, 22, with ex Guy Ritchie.
Madonna also shared the news of the charity auction to her Instagram Story, writing, "thank you @stevenmeiselofficial for fearlessly agreeing to collaborate with me on this book… S.E.X. Thank you for even more generously agreeing to donate the proceeds from this sale to @raisingmalawi."
"I have so much respect for your genius work and you big [heart]," concluded the "Like a Virgin" singer, who was a trailblazer for women of her generation as one of the first females to flaunt her figure for fame.
Fans applauded the award-winning artist's efforts in the comments section of the post, as many shared how much they "miss that Madonna."
"Beautiful 👏. It’s erotic, seductive but still in artistic way…nowadays pop culture uses sexuality but in totally different, perfidious way…that was really something…still is. Now pop culture lost it all," one person expressed, as another added, "this era of Madonna elicited a culture change. It was not only visually stunning, it was provocative and brilliant."