Madonna Confesses She's 'Fallen Down the Rabbit Hole' as Fans Remain Concerned About Her Bizarre Behavior
Madonna appears to be going through a tough time.
On Monday, May 8, the Queen of Pop took to her Instagram Story to cryptically inform her followers that she needed some support.
"When you fall down the rabbit hole you want your friends to show up! @ingridmiami," Madonna wrote across a photo of the "Material Girl" singer and her longtime best friend Ingrid Casares — who the 64-year-old was rumored to have an affair with back in the '90s.
"U got this! And soon the world will be blown away! One hit at a time!" Casares wrote beneath the post, which she shared to her own Instagram Story.
The public announcement seemed to confirm Madonna was dealing with hardship behind the scenes of her well-documented life as a celebrity mother-of-six.
The "Like a Virgin" vocalist's apparent struggles come after a source spilled the pop star was suffering a "crisis of confidence" following incessant backlash from her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.
Madonna was humiliated via social media after she stepped onto the stage at the live televised event, as photos began to circulate of her "unrecognizable" facial features and excessive plastic surgery.
The award-winning-artist attempted to clap back at her haters with a lengthy Instagram statement, however, Madonna was still left deeply bothered by the ordeal, among other things, as OK! previously reported.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" Madonna's message read in part.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start," the legendary singer continued.
Just a few weeks after the awards show, Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66 on Friday, February 24.
Around the same time, the pop star split from her boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, 23, although she has already sparked a new romance with her son David Banda's boxing coach, Josh Popper, 29.