Madonna's Boyfriend Josh Popper Checks Out Singer's Behind As New Romance Intensifies: See Photos

All good over here! Madonna reminded her 18.9 million Instagram followers that she's off the market, as the 64-year-old showed off some new photos of her and her boyfriend, Josh Popper, 29.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Queen of Pop shared highlights from an exciting night out with her daughters Mercy James, 17, as well as twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. Popper joined his lovely lady for the family evening out as they attended piano duo Katia and Marielle Labeque's debut U.S. performance.