Madonna's Boyfriend Josh Popper Checks Out Singer's Behind As New Romance Intensifies: See Photos
All good over here! Madonna reminded her 18.9 million Instagram followers that she's off the market, as the 64-year-old showed off some new photos of her and her boyfriend, Josh Popper, 29.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Queen of Pop shared highlights from an exciting night out with her daughters Mercy James, 17, as well as twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. Popper joined his lovely lady for the family evening out as they attended piano duo Katia and Marielle Labeque's debut U.S. performance.
"A night out with the amazing LaBeque sisters," Madonna wrote alongside an image of the stage shared to her Instagram story.
The "Material Girl" singer also posted a picture of the musicians posed with Madonna and her three daughters, before teasing the loved-up photos of her and her man.
The professional boxer and his girlfriend walked together through what appeared to be a back stage area of the venue, however, Popper trailed slightly behind Madonna — as he sneakily positioned himself for the perfect view of the "Like a Virgin" vocalist's behind.
In the photo shared to social media, Popper showcased a sly smirk across his face and licked his lips, while staring directly at Madonna's bum.
In another snap, the dynamic duo both stared at the camera with soft smiles. Madonna sported a white collared shirt and a striped tie, which she layered beneath a black jacket, matching trousers and black boots.
The award-winning artist held a red sparkly reusable Starbucks cup in her hand, donned a pair of black sunglasses and styled her auburn tresses in the mom-of-six's favorite braided hairdo.
Popper similarly kept things simple in a white shirt, a black bomber jacket, dark wash jeans and black sneakers.
Although Madonna has yet to speak out about her new relationship, the "Hung Up" performer seemed to confirm her romance when she shared a photo of her and Popper locking lips during the first week of March.
The dynamic duo met through Madonna's son David Banda, 17, as Popper is the teenager's boxing coach.
While the pair seems happy and Popper is notably "a good-looking guy," a source previously confirmed that "Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment," as she has a lot going on between raising her children and preparing for her upcoming world tour, set to kick off on Saturday, July 15.