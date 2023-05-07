Madonna Shows Off Her Boxing Gloves With the Help of Boyfriend Josh Popper: Photos
Madonna is ready to get into the ring!
The pop icon took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 6, to share a snap of herself and boyfriend Josh Popper getting their boxing gloves on before working up a sweat.
"Let's wrap this week up," Madonna captioned the photo of herself and her new man — whom she was first linked to in March — prepping for their intense fitness session.
The "Material Girl" singer and the boxing trainer, 29, first met when she took her son David Banda, 17, to start working out at his gym. "He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna," the source pointed out. "He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment."
Despite trying to steer clear of anything serious, the source admitted that Madonna would not "rule out any romance in the future" for the two — which seemed to come to fruition when she seemingly confirmed their romance by sharing a snap of them smooching on Instagram.
"Killers who are partying," the chart-stopping star captioned the picture of herself and Popper sharing a kiss through masks while dressed in all-black ensembles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The new relationship comes at an opportune time as Madonna recently admitted to having a "crisis of confidence" after months of getting hate from online social media users about her ever-changing looks and her split from former boyfriend Andrew Darnell after a few months of dating.
"It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time," an insider spilled. "She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that. She’s throwing herself into the tour and is determined that not only will it be brilliant, but it will also thrust her back into the limelight."