Madonna Shows Off Her Boxing Gloves With the Help of Boyfriend Josh Popper: Photos

"Let's wrap this week up," Madonna captioned the photo of herself and her new man — whom she was first linked to in March — prepping for their intense fitness session.

The "Material Girl" singer and the boxing trainer, 29, first met when she took her son David Banda, 17, to start working out at his gym. "He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna," the source pointed out. "He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment."