Rosie O'Donnell Recalls Madonna Cursing Out Haters in the '90s, Admits She 'Never Had a Problem Standing Up for Herself'

"I remember we were doing A League of Their Own and she had brown hair and we would be in an elevator and grown men, you know, would say to her, 'I like you better as a blond,'" the television personality, 61, explained of the legendary 1992 film that sparked the dynamic duo's tight-knit bond.

"And she would look at them and go, 'You know, f*** you.' And I thought, good for her, man, good for you," O'Donnell confessed of the pop star's ability to brush off rude comments and go about the rest of her day, noting the "Like a Virgin" vocalist "never had a problem standing up for herself."