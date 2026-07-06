Madonna, 67, Is 'Haunted by Death' and 'Mourning Her Youth,' Journalist Claims as Singer's New Album Sparks Concern
July 6 2026, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
Madonna is no longer hung up on the idea of staying youthful.
The Queen of Pop, 67, was the subject of a recent op-ed for The Independent that examined her career in recent years and how she's essentially grieving her younger years.
Madonna Dropped Her 15th Album on July 3
Journalist Adam White claimed the "Like a Virgin" crooner is "haunted by death and in mourning for the freedom of her youth."
Madonna dropped her 15th studio album, Confessions II, on Friday, July 3, with White writing her inevitable death "always seemed sort of unfathomable" as the pop star often "embodied an indestructibility."
He also described her new EDM/dance record as "death-tinged," as it is reminiscent of her New York City clubbing days in the 1970s.
"But Madonna’s age – and her growing acknowledgement that she’s far closer to the end than the beginning – is rich subject matter, both in how she navigates pop stardom and in how it’s reflected in the music itself," he penned. "I like this new Madonna. I like that she feels more human than she has in a while. And I like that she seems to be preparing us for the inevitable instead of pretending it’ll never happen – death comes for us all."
Fans couldn't help but give their two cents about White's article, as they took to the publication's comments section to share their thoughts about Madonna's age.
"Everyone dies and is quickly forgotten. Madonna has a better chance than most at 'immortality' through remembrance of her body of work, at least for a couple of decades anyway, after she dies," one person noted.
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"She will not be forgotten as she been a presence in pop music and culture for nearly five decades," someone else said, with another person writing: "Perhaps she's realized that it's finally time to pack it in and quit while she's ahead."
Another fan agreed: "I love seeing Madonna as an old woman. Not because I want her to sicken and die. I don't. But because she becomes a better woman and a better artist when she embraces ALL of her humanity."
Madonna Discussed Her Health in a Rare Interview Recently
The "Me Against the Music" singer touched upon her own mortality and health during a chat with Interview magazine ahead of her new album release earlier this month.
“I’m tired as f---," Madonna admitted. “I have a bad knee now. I have no cartilage in it, thanks to dancing for so long in high heels and running on pavement and doing Ashtanga yoga. Up until a year ago, I was jumping on trampolines and doing dance cardio and doing a lot of what a doctor would call loading on my joints. Can’t do that any more.”
The Evita star has won seven Grammys and two Golden Globes throughout her five-decades-long career, which began with her very first self-titled album in 1983.