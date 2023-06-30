Bedridden Madonna Is 'Vomiting Uncontrollably' as She Fights to Recover From 'Serious' Illness
Madonna is still fighting her "serious bacterial infection" from the comfort of her New York City apartment after she was released from the hospital earlier this week.
The Queen of Pop has been "vomiting uncontrollably" from her bed, as she is too sick to get up following her "several-day stay in the ICU," a source with direct knowledge revealed.
Madonna was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 24, after she was found "collapsed" and unresponsive.
The "Material Girl" singer was figuratively "kicking and screaming," as a hospital admission was the last thing the 64-year-old wanted to give in to less than one month before her tour was initially set to begin on Saturday, July 15, the insider explained to a news publication.
Madonna was accompanied by her assistant when she dropped unconscious and couldn't stop puking on Saturday, the source noted.
The mom-of-six's health crisis has been going on longer than Madonna lead people to believe.
A separate source previously admitted to the news outlet that Madonna had been battling a fever for more than a month, but put her health on the backburner in an effort not to jeopardize her highly-anticipated world tour, which has since been put to an indefinite halt.
Doctors believe the fever was a symptom that could have helped them catch the intense infection sooner, however, ignoring it only made things worse on top of her daily tour rehearsals at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum, the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Madonna had been "strenuously rehearsing" and "putting in 12-hour days" for several weeks before her body essentially shut down last weekend.
Madonna's children have provided a strong support system for their mom throughout her recovery, with her sons, Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17, seen arriving at her Upper East Side home on Wednesday, and her daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, reportedly also standing by the icon's side as she heals.
No new start date has been announced for The Celebration Tour, and while Madonna wants the show to go on, her family is urging her to put her own well-being as a priority, sources explained to the news publication.
