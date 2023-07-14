Madonna Health Shocker: Singer Accused of Faking Her Hospitalization Due to Lack of Tour Ticket Sales

Madonna's manager was the first to speak out about the "Material Girl" singer's concerning health crisis after the mom-of-six was reportedly found "unresponsive" at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been "strenuously" rehearsing for "12-hours" daily in the months leading up to her world tour, as OK! previously reported.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary revealed on Wednesday, June 28, in an Instagram statement announcing the postponement of The Celebration Tour. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."