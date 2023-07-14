Madonna Health Shocker: Singer Accused of Faking Her Hospitalization Due to Lack of Tour Ticket Sales
Was Madonna's recent hospitalization all a lie?
The Queen of Pop has been accused of faking her recent health crisis in an effort to cover up her alleged poor ticket sales after the 64-year-old postponed her highly-anticipated world tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.
"Her sickness is a ruse, and the real reason she canceled the tour is because her tour sales were dismal," a music industry source spilled to a news publication on Thursday, July 13.
The insider's claims completely contradicted statements made by both Madonna and her manager, Guy Oseary.
Madonna's manager was the first to speak out about the "Material Girl" singer's concerning health crisis after the mom-of-six was reportedly found "unresponsive" at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been "strenuously" rehearsing for "12-hours" daily in the months leading up to her world tour, as OK! previously reported.
"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary revealed on Wednesday, June 28, in an Instagram statement announcing the postponement of The Celebration Tour. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."
Madonna was eventually sent home from the hospital to begin her recovery and later shared a statement of her own via social media.
"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," the "Like a Virgin" vocalist expressed in an Instagram post on Monday, July 10. "I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."
"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote of her offspring: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."
"I also didn’t want to let down people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," she added, concluding: "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I [assure] you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe."
In Touch spoke to a music industry source claiming Madonna's "sickness was a ruse."