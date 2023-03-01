Madonna Dating Kid’s Boxing Coach As She Suffers 'Crisis Of Confidence' From Ruthless Haters

It seems Madonna didn't stay Hung Up on former boyfriend Andrew Darnell for long, as she's rumored to be newly dating a hunky boxing coach who’s 35 years her junior.

An insider spilled to a news outlet on Wednesday, March 1, that the Queen of Pop, 64, is apparently dating 29-year-old Josh Popper, who has been training one of her six children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City.