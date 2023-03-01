Madonna Dating Kid’s Boxing Coach As She Suffers 'Crisis Of Confidence' From Ruthless Haters
It seems Madonna didn't stay Hung Up on former boyfriend Andrew Darnell for long, as she's rumored to be newly dating a hunky boxing coach who’s 35 years her junior.
An insider spilled to a news outlet on Wednesday, March 1, that the Queen of Pop, 64, is apparently dating 29-year-old Josh Popper, who has been training one of her six children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City.
Madonna appeared to tease her budding romance with the trainer last month when she shared photos to her Instagram Story at his gym, where he had his arm wrapped around the "Hung Up" musician while posing alongside men who are presumed to be other trainers.
Popper also reportedly shared a photo at the time that showed him with his arm around Madonna.
News of Madonna's new relationship comes after it was reported last month that she and Darnell parted ways. While she and Darnell weren't serious after their romance ignited in September 2022, an insider explained that the timing of their demise was not ideal for the pop star.
"It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she’s not broken-hearted. It’s just that it has come at a bad time," said the source, as she continues to face backlash for her unrecognizable appearance. "She’s having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn’t help."
They emphasized, "She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that," which may be why she has already gotten over her ex.
As for Darnell, he has already moved on to a new relationship with someone much closer in age, according to the source.
And while Popper's relationship history is more private, he made a recent appearance on the Monday, February 27, episode of Summer House, showing up to hang out with the gang as a friend of new cast member Sam Feher.
Feher invited Popper, who is her trainer, to the Hamptons house so they could hang out together, but he seemed to make his stance on a possible blossoming romance between them clear when he chose not to join Feher for a dance party in the kitchen.
Page Six spoke to a source about Madonna's rumored new boyfriend and reported on his recent TV appearance.